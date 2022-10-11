Lirik Lagu What 2 Do - DEAN ft Jeff Bernat dan Crush serta Fakta di Baliknya

Haruga jinado ulliji anhneun pon
Ijen ireon gidarimi deo iksukhaejingeol
Moraesigyecheoreom ssahineun hansumgwaneun bandaero
Neoe daehan nae gidaeneun seoseohi jureodeureo
Mideosseosseo bappassdamyeonseo
Eosaekhan pinggyereul neureonohneun neol bwado
Mollasseosseo naesim arassneunjido
Geujeo nega byeonhaessdaneun sasireul
Mitgi silheosseul ppun
Tell me what to do
I don't know what to do
Your love it just a memory
Baby it's your last time to
Give me your best try
And to give your heart to me
Daeche waeirae geumanhae ije
Ibyeol noraee gasacheoreom byeonhaeganeun neoui mal
It seemt like over to ut jajeun datum sok
Uimi eopsneun sangcheoreul namgigo
Jeonbu doedolligien neomu neujeun deushae
Bujileopseo jeonbureul ssodado
Gyeolgugen chaewojiji anheul neocheoreom
Ijen algesseo wonrae arassneunjido
Ibyeoreun yejeongdoen gyeolmalcheoreom
Uri ape nohingeol
Tell me what to do
I don't know what to do
Your love it just a memory
(Your love it just a memory)
Baby it's your last time to
Give me your best try
And to give your heart to me
Take it to the bridge
Eolmana manheun saenggagi ogassneunji baby
(nugunganeun majimageul malhaeyagessji)
Tell me what to do
I don't know what to do
Your love it just a memory
Baby it's your last time to
Give me your best try
And to give your heart to me
(No more
This love it over)
Artikel Pilihan