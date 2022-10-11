Lirik Lagu What 2 Do - DEAN ft Jeff Bernat dan Crush serta Fakta di Baliknya

What 2 Do - DEAN

Haruga jinado ulliji anhneun pon

Ijen ireon gidarimi deo iksukhaejingeol

Moraesigyecheoreom ssahineun hansumgwaneun bandaero

Neoe daehan nae gidaeneun seoseohi jureodeureo

Mideosseosseo bappassdamyeonseo

Eosaekhan pinggyereul neureonohneun neol bwado

Mollasseosseo naesim arassneunjido

Geujeo nega byeonhaessdaneun sasireul

Mitgi silheosseul ppun

Tell me what to do

I don't know what to do

Your love it just a memory

Baby it's your last time to

Give me your best try

And to give your heart to me

Daeche waeirae geumanhae ije

Ibyeol noraee gasacheoreom byeonhaeganeun neoui mal

It seemt like over to ut jajeun datum sok

Uimi eopsneun sangcheoreul namgigo

Jeonbu doedolligien neomu neujeun deushae

Bujileopseo jeonbureul ssodado

Gyeolgugen chaewojiji anheul neocheoreom

Ijen algesseo wonrae arassneunjido

Ibyeoreun yejeongdoen gyeolmalcheoreom

Uri ape nohingeol

Tell me what to do

I don't know what to do

Your love it just a memory

(Your love it just a memory)

Baby it's your last time to

Give me your best try

And to give your heart to me

Take it to the bridge

Eolmana manheun saenggagi ogassneunji baby

(nugunganeun majimageul malhaeyagessji)

Tell me what to do

I don't know what to do

Your love it just a memory

Baby it's your last time to

Give me your best try

And to give your heart to me

(No more

This love it over)