Lirik Lagu CHAMPAGNE – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Another night alone
You wonder why I'm always getting stoned
Cause, baby, when I'm low, you never come around
You tell me that you care
So tell me why you're always over there
And when I'm shining, you, you're the thunder cloud
When I'm thriving you pull me under ground
You can break my heart, I'm not broken
I can build a house with the stones you're throwing
I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener
But I'll turn this pain into champagne
My head is always sore
It ain't even from the night before
Oh, baby, I'm so over getting hungover you (oh)
It's out of my control, when all you are is hypocritical (oh)
When I'm your puppet, you fuckin' love it
You can break my heart, I'm not broken
I can build a house with the stones you're throwing
I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener
But I'll turn this pain into champagne
Another maze and I made it out
I take the pain and I pour it out
You know there's nothing left to save me, but this champagne
I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener
But I'll turn this pain into champagne
You can break my heart, I'm not broken (you can break my heart)
I can build a house with the stones you're throwing
