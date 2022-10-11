Lirik Lagu CHAMPAGNE – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

CHAMPAGNE – Valley

Another night alone

You wonder why I'm always getting stoned

Cause, baby, when I'm low, you never come around

You tell me that you care

So tell me why you're always over there

And when I'm shining, you, you're the thunder cloud

When I'm thriving you pull me under ground

You can break my heart, I'm not broken

I can build a house with the stones you're throwing

I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener

But I'll turn this pain into champagne

My head is always sore

It ain't even from the night before

Oh, baby, I'm so over getting hungover you (oh)

It's out of my control, when all you are is hypocritical (oh)

When I'm your puppet, you fuckin' love it

You can break my heart, I'm not broken

I can build a house with the stones you're throwing

I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener

But I'll turn this pain into champagne

Another maze and I made it out

I take the pain and I pour it out

You know there's nothing left to save me, but this champagne

I'm not a dreamer, it ain't always greener

But I'll turn this pain into champagne

You can break my heart, I'm not broken (you can break my heart)

I can build a house with the stones you're throwing