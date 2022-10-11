Lirik Lagu Love Me Harder - The Weeknd Feat Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB
Video klip Love Me Harder dari Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd.
Video klip Love Me Harder dari Ariana Grande feat The Weeknd. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Ariana Grande

Lirik Lagu Love Me Harder - Ariana Grande

Tell me something I need to know
Then take my breath and never let it go
If you just let me invade your space
I'll take the pleasure, take it with the pain

And if in the moment, I bite my lip
Baby, in that moment, you'll know this is
Something bigger than us and beyond bliss
Give me a reason to believe it

'Cause if you want to keep me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
And if you really need me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
(Lo-love me harder)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder

I know your motives and you know mine
The ones that love me, I tend to leave behind
If you know about me and choose to stay
Then take this pleasure and take it with the pain

And if in the moment you bite your lip
When I get you moaning, you know it's real
Can you feel the pressure between your hips?
I'll make it feel like the first time

'Cause if you want to keep me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder
(I'ma love you harder)
And if you really need me
You gotta, gotta, gotta, gotta
Got to love me harder (love me, baby, love me)
(Lo-love me harder)

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder (oh)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Love me, love me, love me
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Harder, harder, harder (you gotta love me harder)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Reflection (2020) - Christina Aguilera, Lagu Tema Mulan dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu Reflection (2020) - Christina Aguilera, Lagu Tema Mulan dan Faktanya

11 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Suara Hati yang Damai – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Suara Hati yang Damai – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Surat Cinta untuk Starla – Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surat Cinta untuk Starla – Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kamu - Coboy Junior dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kamu - Coboy Junior dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bukti – Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bukti – Virgoun dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Karena Kusuka Dirimu – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Karena Kusuka Dirimu – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hujan Jangan Marah – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hujan Jangan Marah – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu First Rabbit – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu First Rabbit – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu Debu-Debu Berterbangan – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Debu-Debu Berterbangan – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tiptoe – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tiptoe – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:43 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Anies Baswedan Akui Tak Risau dan Percayakan Kasus Dugaan Korupsi Formula E pada KPK

2

Seorang Pekerja Migran Indonesia Hilang Diterkam Buaya di Sungai Merampok
3

7 Ritual Harian yang Dapat Menyegarkan dan Meremajakan Pikiran Anda
4

Media Spanyol Marca Soroti Pengakuan Eks Real Madrid Casillas Soal Twit Gay
5

Link Live Streaming Arsenal vs Liverpool, Lengkap dengan Prediksi Duel Sengit di Liga Inggris
6

Waduh, Eks Real Madrid Iker Casillas Mengaku Dirinya Seorang Gay
7

Link Nonton Little Women Episode Terakhir Subtitle Indonesia dan Sinopsis: Hwa Young Akan Loloskan In Joo
8

Talak Satu Rizky Billar ke Lesti Kejora Terungkap, Kuasa Hukum Angkat Bicara
9

Bukan KDRT, Rizky Billar Disebut Kuasa Hukum Hanya Tengkar Biasa dan Cepat Berbaikan dengan Lesti
10

Wanita Berhijab Disarankan Keramas Minimal Sehari Sekali, Simak Penjelasan Ahli

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Pakuan

Waktu Zuhur 11.39 Berikut Jadwa sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 11 Oktober 2022

Waktu Zuhur 11.39 Berikut Jadwa sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 11 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 05:46 WIB

Denpasar Update

Cara Meningkatkan Status Karakter Sakura School Simulator

Cara Meningkatkan Status Karakter Sakura School Simulator

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Selenggarakan Pertemuan Dewan Pembina ke-13, SEAQIL Respon Tantangan Kebahasaan di ASEAN

Selenggarakan Pertemuan Dewan Pembina ke-13, SEAQIL Respon Tantangan Kebahasaan di ASEAN

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Banten

4 Misteri Angka 1111 yang Jarang Diketahui, Begini Artinya Jika Kamu Sering Melihatnya

4 Misteri Angka 1111 yang Jarang Diketahui, Begini Artinya Jika Kamu Sering Melihatnya

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Inilah Perbedaan Insentif Kartu Prakerja Tahun 2022 dan 2023, Klik Gabung Gelombang 47 Melalui Link Berikut

Inilah Perbedaan Insentif Kartu Prakerja Tahun 2022 dan 2023, Klik Gabung Gelombang 47 Melalui Link Berikut

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Livoli Volleyball Indonesia, Forest Vs Aston Villa, IBL

Jadwal Acara MOJI TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Livoli Volleyball Indonesia, Forest Vs Aston Villa, IBL

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Mega Global Food Industry Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Pendaftaran

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Mega Global Food Industry Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Pendaftaran

11 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob dan Ipa & Ips

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob dan Ipa & Ips

11 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Raih Emas di Kejuaraan Antar Mahasiswa, Nufra Inayah Nurul Bakal Perkuat Sinjai Pada Porprov Sulsel

Raih Emas di Kejuaraan Antar Mahasiswa, Nufra Inayah Nurul Bakal Perkuat Sinjai Pada Porprov Sulsel

11 Oktober 2022, 05:43 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 11 Oktober 2022: Tunda Bermain, Kendalikan Emosi

Ramalan Shio Tikus, Kerbau, dan Macan Hari Ini, 11 Oktober 2022: Tunda Bermain, Kendalikan Emosi

11 Oktober 2022, 05:43 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Isa Zega Beri Pengakuan, Lesti Kejora Disebut Buntuti Mobil Suami dan Pergoki Rizky Billar Dengan Selingkuhan

Isa Zega Beri Pengakuan, Lesti Kejora Disebut Buntuti Mobil Suami dan Pergoki Rizky Billar Dengan Selingkuhan

11 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Karawang Post

Review House of the Dragon Episode 8: Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal kepada Raja

Review House of the Dragon Episode 8: Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal kepada Raja

11 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 8 Halaman 111, Proses Kedatangan Bangsa Proto Melayu ke Indonesia

Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 8 Halaman 111, Proses Kedatangan Bangsa Proto Melayu ke Indonesia

11 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Media Blora

Sinopsis Drakor Yonder, Diperankan Shin Ha Kyun dan Han Ji Min, tayang 14 Oktober 2022

Sinopsis Drakor Yonder, Diperankan Shin Ha Kyun dan Han Ji Min, tayang 14 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Soroti Besaran Anggaran Pilkada, Komisi 1 DPRD Banjarnegara Undang KPU, Adakan Rapat Kerja

Soroti Besaran Anggaran Pilkada, Komisi 1 DPRD Banjarnegara Undang KPU, Adakan Rapat Kerja

11 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Senjata, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Senjata, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

11 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Nasi Sisa Jangan Dibuang, Coba Diolah dengan Buncis dan Telur Jadi Nasi Goreng Super Enak, Gurih dan Praktis

Nasi Sisa Jangan Dibuang, Coba Diolah dengan Buncis dan Telur Jadi Nasi Goreng Super Enak, Gurih dan Praktis

11 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada Dream High

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada Dream High

11 Oktober 2022, 05:39 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Pendataan Supporter Sepak Bola di Indonesia Belum Seperti Eropa, Jadi Jangan Gelar Pertandingan Malam Hari

Pendataan Supporter Sepak Bola di Indonesia Belum Seperti Eropa, Jadi Jangan Gelar Pertandingan Malam Hari

11 Oktober 2022, 05:39 WIB

Portal Sulut

Amalan Ini Bikin Rezeki Mengalir Deras, Baca Ini 100 Kali kata Habib Novel Alaydrus

Amalan Ini Bikin Rezeki Mengalir Deras, Baca Ini 100 Kali kata Habib Novel Alaydrus

11 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Pada PPPK Guru 2022, Kapan SSCASN Dibuka? Nunuk Suryani Beri Jawaban Begini di Unggahannya. Di Bulan Ini?

Pada PPPK Guru 2022, Kapan SSCASN Dibuka? Nunuk Suryani Beri Jawaban Begini di Unggahannya. Di Bulan Ini?

11 Oktober 2022, 05:36 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Jangan Didadar, Ini Cara Mudah Masak Telur Kukus Lembut dan Elastis Layaknya Jelly, Simak Resep Rahasianya

Jangan Didadar, Ini Cara Mudah Masak Telur Kukus Lembut dan Elastis Layaknya Jelly, Simak Resep Rahasianya

11 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Cek Status BSU 2022 atau Subsidi Upah Oktober di Link bsu.bpjsketenagakerjaan.go.id atau bsu.kemnaker.go.id

Cek Status BSU 2022 atau Subsidi Upah Oktober di Link bsu.bpjsketenagakerjaan.go.id atau bsu.kemnaker.go.id

11 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 di 7 Lokasi, Simak Jam Layanan-Syaratnya

Jadwal Vaksin Terbaru di Magetan, Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 di 7 Lokasi, Simak Jam Layanan-Syaratnya

11 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Haloyouth

Inilah 5 Bahan Alami untuk Mengatasi Masalah pada Saluran Pernapasan atau Asma

Inilah 5 Bahan Alami untuk Mengatasi Masalah pada Saluran Pernapasan atau Asma

11 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB