Lirik Lagu Big Bad Wolf – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Bad Wolf – In This Moment
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Once upon a time
There was a nasty, little piggy filled with pride and greed
Once upon a time
There was an evil, little piggy typical disease
You see this little pig is slowly becoming my own worst enemy
You see this evil pig she's a blood, blood, blood sucking part of me
Everywhere I go, you go along with me (she said)
Everything you get, is all because of me (I said)
Everything I do, you do along with me (she said)
No matter where you run, you cannot hide from me
She's got a hold on me
Maybe she is just what they want me to be
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Even in these chains, you can't stop me
Pig, pig
Would you let me in?
Pig, pig
Would you let me in?
Pig, pig
I've been everywhere that you've been
Now I've got nothing to lose and everything to win
Pig, pig
Would you let me in?
Pig, pig
Would you let me in?
Pig, pig
I'm already under your skin
'Cause I'm the big bad wolf, now let the games begin
You see I am the wolf
And this dirty, little piggy lives inside of me
You see every now and then
I forget which one that I want and which one that I need
I have come to realize
That both of them have become a necessity
I now have come to realize
That I become which animal I choose to feed
