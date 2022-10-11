Lirik Lagu Big Bad Wolf – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Big Bad Wolf – In This Moment

Even in these chains, you can't stop me

Once upon a time

There was a nasty, little piggy filled with pride and greed

Once upon a time

There was an evil, little piggy typical disease

You see this little pig is slowly becoming my own worst enemy

You see this evil pig she's a blood, blood, blood sucking part of me

Everywhere I go, you go along with me (she said)

Everything you get, is all because of me (I said)

Everything I do, you do along with me (she said)

No matter where you run, you cannot hide from me

She's got a hold on me

Maybe she is just what they want me to be

Even in these chains, you can't stop me

Even in these chains, you can't stop me

Pig, pig

Would you let me in?

Pig, pig

Would you let me in?

Pig, pig

I've been everywhere that you've been

Now I've got nothing to lose and everything to win

Pig, pig

Would you let me in?

Pig, pig

Would you let me in?

Pig, pig

I'm already under your skin

'Cause I'm the big bad wolf, now let the games begin

You see I am the wolf

And this dirty, little piggy lives inside of me

You see every now and then

I forget which one that I want and which one that I need

I have come to realize

That both of them have become a necessity

I now have come to realize

That I become which animal I choose to feed