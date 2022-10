Lirik Lagu Tiptoe – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tiptoe - Imagine Dragons

In the morning light, let my roots take flight

Watch me fall above like a vicious dove

They don't see me come, who can blame them?

They never seem to catch my eye but I've never wondered why

I won't fall asleep, I won't fall asleep

Hey, yeah, don't let 'em know we're coming

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher

Take some time to simmer down, keep your head down low

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher

From your slanted view, see the morning dew

Sink into the soil, watch the water boil

They won't see me run, who can blame them?

They never look to see me fly, so, I never had to lie

I won't fall asleep, I won't fall asleep

Hey, yeah, don't let 'em know we're coming

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher

Take some time to simmer down, keep your head down low

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher

Nobody else

Nobody else

Nobody else can take me higher

Nobody else can take me higher

Nobody else can take me higher

Nobody else

Hey, yeah, don't let 'em know we're coming

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher

Take some time to simmer down, keep your head down low

Hey, yeah, tiptoe higher