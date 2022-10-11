Lirik Lagu Better Alone - Peder Elias dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better Alone - Peder Elias

What if I'm better alone

'Cause my girl ain't my girl

And my friends ain't my friends anymore

What if I'm better alone

Finding back to myself

Having tacos in bed like before

How'd you feel

Turning twenty something

With someone who don't say anything

How'd you feel

Bringing all the food to the table like it's catering

It's like, oh-oh

I'm holding on because of hope

It's like, oh-oh

So I ask myself

What if I'm better alone

'Cause my girl ain't my girl

And my friends ain't my friends anymore

What if I'm better alone

Finding back to myself

Having tacos in bed like before (What if I'm better alone)

'Cause I've been crying, I'm done with that

It's tears, I'm not getting back

What if I'm better alone

'Cause my girl ain't my girl

And my friends ain't my friends anymore

Think, I might

Have forgotten myself in it all, I guess that's on me too

Losing sight

Of the things that things I like in my life

Maybe that isn't you

It's like, oh-oh

I'm holding on because of hope

It's like, oh-oh

So I ask myself

What if I'm better alone

'Cause my girl ain't my girl

And my friends ain't my friends anymore

What if I'm better alone

Finding back to myself

Having tacos in bed like before (What if I'm better alone)

'Cause I've been crying, I'm done with that

It's tears, I'm not getting back

What if I'm better alone

'Cause my girl ain't my girl

And my friends ain't my friends anymore (Oh)

Sun's out, I don't need you to stay

Right here, I've got me and myself, I'm good

Now, my girl ain't my girl and my friends

They ain't my friends anymore

Album: Love & Loneliness