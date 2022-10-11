Lirik Lagu Better Alone - Peder Elias dan Fakta di Baliknya

What if I'm better alone
'Cause my girl ain't my girl
And my friends ain't my friends anymore
What if I'm better alone
Finding back to myself
Having tacos in bed like before
How'd you feel
Turning twenty something
With someone who don't say anything
How'd you feel
Bringing all the food to the table like it's catering
It's like, oh-oh
I'm holding on because of hope
It's like, oh-oh
So I ask myself
What if I'm better alone
'Cause my girl ain't my girl
And my friends ain't my friends anymore
What if I'm better alone
Finding back to myself
Having tacos in bed like before (What if I'm better alone)
'Cause I've been crying, I'm done with that
It's tears, I'm not getting back
What if I'm better alone
'Cause my girl ain't my girl
And my friends ain't my friends anymore
Think, I might
Have forgotten myself in it all, I guess that's on me too
Losing sight
Of the things that things I like in my life
Maybe that isn't you
It's like, oh-oh
I'm holding on because of hope
It's like, oh-oh
So I ask myself
What if I'm better alone
'Cause my girl ain't my girl
And my friends ain't my friends anymore
What if I'm better alone
Finding back to myself
Having tacos in bed like before (What if I'm better alone)
'Cause I've been crying, I'm done with that
It's tears, I'm not getting back
What if I'm better alone
'Cause my girl ain't my girl
And my friends ain't my friends anymore (Oh)
Sun's out, I don't need you to stay
Right here, I've got me and myself, I'm good
Now, my girl ain't my girl and my friends
They ain't my friends anymore
Album: Love & Loneliness
Artikel Pilihan