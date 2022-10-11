Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya
Exercisin' in the midnight zone
Under the twilight we will find a home
A roof and walls upon a starry sky where we'll reside
And sparks will fly
Start to talk and then your diction slips
Miss the punchline, you could use a script
You're laughing at yourself and so is everybody else
Left in this place
Well the faster that you come
The sooner that you leave
I must be going down
'Cause I can hardly breathe
I wish I was your joke
Passed around in sordid bars
When you can't drive your car anymore
You'll keep me in your back pocket
Use me then you'll ignore it
I don't mind
Use me once in May and then in June
Once a month, well I don't mind that tune
Explore your expectations, baby, more is what you seek
And what you'll find
Well the faster that you come
The sooner that you leave
I must be going down
'Cause I can hardly breathe
I wish I was your joke
Passed around in sordid bars
When you can't drive your car anymore
You'll keep me in your back pocket
Use me then you'll ignore it
I don't mind at all, I'll be your late night call
Wait for your heart to fall, I'm your lover boy, baby doll
Well this striking inclination, my desire for your affection's got me
Sprung
