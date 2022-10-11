Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya

Exercisin' in the midnight zone

Under the twilight we will find a home

A roof and walls upon a starry sky where we'll reside

And sparks will fly

Start to talk and then your diction slips

Miss the punchline, you could use a script

You're laughing at yourself and so is everybody else

Left in this place

Well the faster that you come

The sooner that you leave

I must be going down

'Cause I can hardly breathe

I wish I was your joke

Passed around in sordid bars

When you can't drive your car anymore

You'll keep me in your back pocket

Use me then you'll ignore it

I don't mind

Use me once in May and then in June

Once a month, well I don't mind that tune

Explore your expectations, baby, more is what you seek

And what you'll find

Well the faster that you come

The sooner that you leave

I must be going down

'Cause I can hardly breathe

I wish I was your joke

Passed around in sordid bars

When you can't drive your car anymore

You'll keep me in your back pocket

Use me then you'll ignore it

I don't mind at all, I'll be your late night call

Wait for your heart to fall, I'm your lover boy, baby doll

Well this striking inclination, my desire for your affection's got me

Sprung