Lirik Lagu Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) - The Offspring dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pretty Fly (For a White Guy) - The Offspring
Gunter glieben glauten globen
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
And all the girlies say, I'm pretty fly for a white guy
Uno, dos, tres, cuatro, cinco, cinco, seis
You know, it's kinda hard just to get along today
Our subject isn't cool, but he fakes it anyway
He may not have a clue and he may not have style
But everything he lacks, well, he makes up in denial
So don't debate, a player straight
You know he really doesn't get it anyway
Gotta play the field, and keep it real
For you no way, for you no way
So if you don't rate, just overcompensate
At least that you'll know you can always go on Ricki Lake
The world needs wannabes, ah
Hey, hey, do that brand-new thing!
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
Give it to me, baby!
Uh huh, uh huh!
And all the girlies say, I'm pretty fly for a white guy
He needs some cool tunes, not just any will suffice
But they didn't have Ice Cube, so he bought Vanilla Ice
Now cruisin' in his Pinto, he sees homies as he pass
But if he looks twice, they're gonna kick his lily ass
So don't debate, a player straight
You know he really doesn't get it anyway
Gotta play the field, and keep it real
For you no way, for you no way
So if you don't rate, just overcompensate
At least that you'll know you can always go on Ricki Lake
The world loves wannabes, ah
Hey, hey, do that brand-new thing!
Now he's gettin' a tattoo, yeah, he's gettin' ink done
He asked for a 13 but they drew a 31
Friends say, he's tryin' too hard and he's not quite hip
But in his own mind, he's the, he's the dopest trip
