Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club
Trails of smoke trapped in a two by two
Wasting the night feels right when I'm with you
It's the shimmer in your eyes
And the way you let down your disguise
I feel like I've known you for ages
I feel like with you I'm going places
Ahh, ahh
The same song on repeat
"You can call me anything you want"
It's fine by me
Number two out of three
He says that it's his favorite
And I can't disagree
We talk about everything
The important and the mundane
You know I think you know everything
But the night's still young
And there's still so much to gain
I feel like I've known you for ages
I feel like with you I'm going places
Ahh, ahh
The same song on repeat
"You can call me anything you want"
It's fine by me
Number two out of three
He says that it's his favorite
And I can't disagree
The same song on repeat
"You can call me anything you want"
It's fine by me
Number two out of three
He says that it's his favorite
And I can't disagree
The same song on repeat
"You can call me anything you want"
It's fine by me
Number two
Artikel Pilihan