Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club

Trails of smoke trapped in a two by two

Wasting the night feels right when I'm with you

It's the shimmer in your eyes

And the way you let down your disguise

I feel like I've known you for ages

I feel like with you I'm going places

Ahh, ahh

The same song on repeat

"You can call me anything you want"

It's fine by me

Number two out of three

He says that it's his favorite

And I can't disagree

We talk about everything

The important and the mundane

You know I think you know everything

But the night's still young

And there's still so much to gain

I feel like I've known you for ages

I feel like with you I'm going places

Ahh, ahh

The same song on repeat

"You can call me anything you want"

It's fine by me

Number two out of three

He says that it's his favorite

And I can't disagree

The same song on repeat

"You can call me anything you want"

It's fine by me

Number two out of three

He says that it's his favorite

And I can't disagree

The same song on repeat

"You can call me anything you want"

It's fine by me

Number two