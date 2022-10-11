Lirik Lagu Just For Me - Pink Pantheress dan Fakta di Baliknya

I found the street of the house in which you stay
And my diary's full of your name on every page
'Cause I read somewhere you'll fall in love with me
I'll try and try again one day, you'll see
Your hair's under my pillow so I sleep (so I sleep)
And I'm dreaming of you leaving roses at my feet (at my feet)
I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe
When you wipe your tears, do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me, me)
Do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me)
I'm pleading on my knees (knees, knees, knees, knees)
It's your touch that I need (need, need, need, need)
I followed you today, I was in my car
I wanted to come and see you from afar
If you turned around and saw me I would die
I'd pretend I was a person driving by
Wrote you a song, do you wanna hear it now? (Hear it now)
Don't bring your friends along to form a crowd (a crowd)
'Cause I need to prove I wrote it just for you (just for you)
What's the need for them when it could be just us two? (Two, two, two)
I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe
When you wipe your tears, do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me, me)
Do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me)
I'm pleading on my knees (knees, knees, knees, knees)
It's your touch that I need (need, need, need, need)
Album: To Hell with It
Penulis lagu: PinkPantheress
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
