Lirik Lagu Just For Me - Pink Pantheress dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just For Me - Pink Pantheress

I found the street of the house in which you stay

And my diary's full of your name on every page

'Cause I read somewhere you'll fall in love with me

I'll try and try again one day, you'll see

Your hair's under my pillow so I sleep (so I sleep)

And I'm dreaming of you leaving roses at my feet (at my feet)

I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe

When you wipe your tears, do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me, me)

Do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me)

I'm pleading on my knees (knees, knees, knees, knees)

It's your touch that I need (need, need, need, need)

I followed you today, I was in my car

I wanted to come and see you from afar

If you turned around and saw me I would die

I'd pretend I was a person driving by

Wrote you a song, do you wanna hear it now? (Hear it now)

Don't bring your friends along to form a crowd (a crowd)

'Cause I need to prove I wrote it just for you (just for you)

What's the need for them when it could be just us two? (Two, two, two)

I'm obsessed with you in a way I can't believe

When you wipe your tears, do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me, me, me)

Do you wipe them just for me? (Me, me, me)

I'm pleading on my knees (knees, knees, knees, knees)

It's your touch that I need (need, need, need, need)

Album: To Hell with It

Penulis lagu: PinkPantheress

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop