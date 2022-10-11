Lirik Lagu Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn't yours, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me