Lirik Lagu Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez /Instagram/@selenagomez

Lose You to Love Me - Selena Gomez

You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus
'Cause it wasn't yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose-colored glasses all distorted
Set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off on the hurtin'
When it wasn't yours, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it
You turned me down and now it's showing
In two months, you replaced us
Like it was easy
Made me think I deserved it
In the thick of healing, yeah

We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus

To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, love, yeah
To love, yeah
I needed to lose you to love me

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something in The Way You Move - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Check Yes or No - George Strait dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Check Yes or No - George Strait dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kasih – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kasih – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Little Pink Plastic Bags - Gorillaz

Lirik Lagu Little Pink Plastic Bags - Gorillaz

11 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bleeding Out – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bleeding Out – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bukalah Matamu – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bukalah Matamu – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB
Lirik Lights - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lights - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Praying – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Praying – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anybody Else - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anybody Else - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Little Women Episode 12 dan Sinopsis: Hwa Young Hidup dan Akan Bebaskan In Joo
2

Kabar Jokowi Bertemu Megawati untuk Jawab Deklarasi Anies Baswedan Jadi Capres Dibantah PDIP
3

Kode Redeem FF Minggu 9 Oktober 2022, Semakin Seru Main Pakai Reward Gratis dari Free Fire
4

Bacaan Doa Ketika Gempa Bumi Terjadi, Lengkap dengan Tulisan Latin dan Artinya
5

Sahabat Wendy Walters Bocorkan Sosok yang Diduga Selingkuhan Reza Arap: MUA, Stylist, Fans
6

TGIPF Ungkap CCTV di Pintu 13 Stadion Kanjuruhan: Sebagian Sudah Jatuh Pingsan, Karena Efek Gas Air Mata
7

Empati untuk Tragedi Kanjuruhan, BEM Nusantara Menyalakan 1.000 Lilin dan Gelar Doa Bersama
8

Gempa Terkini, Guncangan Magnitudo 5,5 Terasa Sampai Bandung
9

Dahsyatnya Efek Gas Air Mata Diungkap TGIPF Kanjuruhan, Katanya: Paling Cepat 1 Bulan Recovery

10

Menhan Jerman Desak NATO Bertindak, Sebut Vladimir Putin Mengidap ‘Delusi Keagungan’

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita Subang

Update Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Ratusan Polisi di Malang Lakukan Sujud Massal, Haturkan Doa Permohonan Ampunan

Update Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Ratusan Polisi di Malang Lakukan Sujud Massal, Haturkan Doa Permohonan Ampunan

11 Oktober 2022, 02:22 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich di Liga Champions, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainny

Link Live Streaming Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich di Liga Champions, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Lainny

11 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Kendari Kita

Mayat Pria di Kendari Ditemukan Tergeletak Bersimbah Darah, Diduga Korban Penganiayaan

Mayat Pria di Kendari Ditemukan Tergeletak Bersimbah Darah, Diduga Korban Penganiayaan

11 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

11 Oktober 2022, 02:17 WIB

Utara Times

Head to Head AC Milan vs Chelsea, Jelang Leg 2 di Liga Champions 2022 Pekan Ini

Head to Head AC Milan vs Chelsea, Jelang Leg 2 di Liga Champions 2022 Pekan Ini

11 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

11 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Dibekali Kamera 108 MP, Redmi Note 11 Pro Lebih Murah dari Oppo A96, Simak Perbandingannya

Dibekali Kamera 108 MP, Redmi Note 11 Pro Lebih Murah dari Oppo A96, Simak Perbandingannya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Barcelona vs Inter Milan di Liga Champions 2022 Lengkap H2H dan Lineup

Prediksi Barcelona vs Inter Milan di Liga Champions 2022 Lengkap H2H dan Lineup

11 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Utara Times

Catat! Film Bioskop Terbaru Bulan Oktober 2022 Lengkap Jadwal Tayang: Saksikan Inang hingga Qodrat

Catat! Film Bioskop Terbaru Bulan Oktober 2022 Lengkap Jadwal Tayang: Saksikan Inang hingga Qodrat

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Islampedia, Enah Bikin Enak, Lapor Pak!

Jadwal Acara Televisi Trans 7, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Islampedia, Enah Bikin Enak, Lapor Pak!

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Sulawesi Selatan Dilanda Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Sulawesi Selatan Dilanda Hujan

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Minat Anda Meningkat

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Minat Anda Meningkat

11 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Literasi News

Stok Vaksin Meningitis di Subang Habis, Kiai Maman Sebut Karena Ketidakprofesionalan Pengelolaan Vaksin

Stok Vaksin Meningitis di Subang Habis, Kiai Maman Sebut Karena Ketidakprofesionalan Pengelolaan Vaksin

11 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Rangers vs Liverpool, Liga Champions, Prediksi, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Link Live Streaming Rangers vs Liverpool, Liga Champions, Prediksi, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

11 Oktober 2022, 01:54 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Rangers vs Liverpool di Liga Champions UEFA : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Rangers vs Liverpool di Liga Champions UEFA : Prediksi, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

11 Oktober 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Rangers vs Liverpool di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Rangers vs Liverpool di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

11 Oktober 2022, 01:49 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Tabir Kepalsuan, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Tabir Kepalsuan, Lengkap dengan Lirik

11 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Doa Rosario Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022, Dilengkapi Tata Cara dan Ayat Alkitab Renungan Peristiwa Sedih

Doa Rosario Hari Ini, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022, Dilengkapi Tata Cara dan Ayat Alkitab Renungan Peristiwa Sedih

11 Oktober 2022, 01:36 WIB

Portal Sulut

Karena 1 Kebiasaan Inilah Rahim Ditumbuhi Bibit-bibit Kista Tegas dr. Zaidul Akbar, STOP Sekarang

Karena 1 Kebiasaan Inilah Rahim Ditumbuhi Bibit-bibit Kista Tegas dr. Zaidul Akbar, STOP Sekarang

11 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa di Premier League Pekan Kesepuluh

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa di Premier League Pekan Kesepuluh

11 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB