Lirik Lagu Naked – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked – James Arthur

Hey, you there

Can we take it to the next level

Baby, do you dare?

Don't be scared

'Cause if you can say the words

I don't know why I should care

'Cause here I am

I'm giving all I can

But all you ever do is mess it up

Yeah, I'm right here

I'm tryna make it clear

That getting half of you, just ain't enough

I'm not gonna wait until you're done

Pretending you don't need anyone

I'm standing here naked

(Naked, naked)

I'm standing here naked

(Naked, naked)

I'm not gonna try 'til you decid

You're ready to swallow all your pride

I'm standing here naked

(Naked, naked)

I'm standing here naked

(Naked, naked)

Hey, get out

I've got nothing left to give

And you give me nothing now

Read my mouth

If you ever want me back

Then your walls need breaking down

'Cause here I am

I'm giving all I can

But all you ever do is mess it up

(all you ever do yeah)