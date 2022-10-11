Lirik Lagu Naked – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/AndNowProjekt

Lirik Lagu NakedJames Arthur

Hey, you there
Can we take it to the next level
Baby, do you dare?
Don't be scared
'Cause if you can say the words
I don't know why I should care

'Cause here I am
I'm giving all I can
But all you ever do is mess it up
Yeah, I'm right here
I'm tryna make it clear
That getting half of you, just ain't enough

I'm not gonna wait until you're done
Pretending you don't need anyone
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)

I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
I'm not gonna try 'til you decid
You're ready to swallow all your pride

I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)

Hey, get out
I've got nothing left to give
And you give me nothing now
Read my mouth

If you ever want me back
Then your walls need breaking down

'Cause here I am
I'm giving all I can
But all you ever do is mess it up
(all you ever do yeah)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Wish I Was Your Joke - Reality Club feat Bilal Indrajaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pulang – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pulang – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Semakin Jauh – Maudy Ayunda, Danilla Riyadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Semakin Jauh – Maudy Ayunda, Danilla Riyadi dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terbang Bersamaku – Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terbang Bersamaku – Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Surgamu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surgamu – Ungu dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sekali Lagi – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sekali Lagi – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jangan Pergi – Kevin and the Red Rose dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jangan Pergi – Kevin and the Red Rose dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baton Road – Kana Boon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baton Road – Kana Boon dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anything You Want - Reality Club dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Talk Love – K.Will dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk Love – K.Will dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Serba-serbi Gempa Banten 9 Oktober 2022, Simak 4 Fakta yang Perlu Diketahui
2

Link Streaming TV Online Nonton Timnas U17 vs Malaysia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U17
3

Kecelakaan di Flyover Pasupati Hari Ini, Kondisi Korban Jadi Sorotan
4

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG, Link Live Streaming Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 2023 Indonesia vs Malaysia
5

5 Kiat Penting untuk Membantu Anggota Keluarga yang Sudah Lanjut Usia Agar Tetap dalam Kondisi Prima
6

Diduga Ada Tagihan dari Bank untuk Rizky Billar, Gibran: Ini Bukan Rekening Tagihan
7

Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Malaysia di AFC U-17, Malam Ini Pukul 20.00 WIB
8

Link Live Streaming Indonesia vs Malaysia di Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 2023, Siaran Langsung Indosiar
9

Ayah Lesti Kejora Menangis dan Peluk Sang Anak di Depan Ka'bah, Netizen: Nangis Sesenggukan di Pelukan Ayah
10

Link Streaming Timnas U17 Indonesia vs Malaysia di Babak Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-17 2023

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada LIVE Audisi D'Academy 5 TOP 24 Result

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada LIVE Audisi D'Academy 5 TOP 24 Result

11 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB

Zona Priangan

Desa Canneto Terus Menerus Dilanda Kebakaran, Warga Menuduh Ada Serangan UFO dan Kekuatan Iblis

Desa Canneto Terus Menerus Dilanda Kebakaran, Warga Menuduh Ada Serangan UFO dan Kekuatan Iblis

11 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB

Malang Terkini

Doa Setelah Sholat Subuh Agar Dimudahkan Segala Urusan

Doa Setelah Sholat Subuh Agar Dimudahkan Segala Urusan

11 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada Logan Lucky di Bioskop Trans TV

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Ada Logan Lucky di Bioskop Trans TV

11 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Purwakarta News

Silahkan Catat Jadwal Keberangkatan Kereta Api Stasiun Purwakarta Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022

Silahkan Catat Jadwal Keberangkatan Kereta Api Stasiun Purwakarta Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 04:10 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Ngawi Jawa Timur Kembali Diterjang Hujan Lebat dan Angin Kencang 3 Rumah Warga Rusak Tertimpa Pohon

Ngawi Jawa Timur Kembali Diterjang Hujan Lebat dan Angin Kencang 3 Rumah Warga Rusak Tertimpa Pohon

11 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Drunken Master 2 Hingga Kisah Nyata

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Drunken Master 2 Hingga Kisah Nyata

11 Oktober 2022, 04:05 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Italia Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Lazio Merangsek ke Posisi Tiga Besar

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Italia Hari Ini Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Lazio Merangsek ke Posisi Tiga Besar

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Taurus Dapat Keberuntungan, Gemini Hasilkan Banyak Uang, Aries?

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Taurus Dapat Keberuntungan, Gemini Hasilkan Banyak Uang, Aries?

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Bali Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Dilarang Melakukan Upacara Wiwaha

Kalender Bali Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Dilarang Melakukan Upacara Wiwaha

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 11 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih

Jadwal Acara Televisi SCTV, Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 : Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga, Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lobow, Perjalanan dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lobow, Perjalanan dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Energi Sedang Memuncak

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Selasa 11 Oktober 2022: Energi Sedang Memuncak

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Anda Abaikan Keluarga dan Hubungan Romantis

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Anda Abaikan Keluarga dan Hubungan Romantis

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Anda Berkesempatan Ungkapkan Isi Hati

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022: Anda Berkesempatan Ungkapkan Isi Hati

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ketawa Itu Berkah Hingga Bioskop TransTV Logan Lucky

Jadwal Acara TransTV Selasa 11 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Ketawa Itu Berkah Hingga Bioskop TransTV Logan Lucky

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Menu Sarapan Pagi Sehat, Serba Telur yang Lezat dan Tidak Biasa!

Menu Sarapan Pagi Sehat, Serba Telur yang Lezat dan Tidak Biasa!

11 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

11 Oktober 2022, 03:58 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

11 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Utara Times

Tema Natal PGI dan KWI 2022: Maka Pulanglah Mereka ke Negerinya Melalui Jalan Lain

Tema Natal PGI dan KWI 2022: Maka Pulanglah Mereka ke Negerinya Melalui Jalan Lain

11 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Terbaru Spesial Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022

Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Arena of Valor Terbaru Spesial Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022

11 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

11 Oktober 2022, 03:46 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cianjur Hari Ini Selasa, 11 Oktober 2022 Ada di Tiga Lokasi

11 Oktober 2022, 03:43 WIB