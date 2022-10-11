Lirik Lagu Naked – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Naked – James Arthur
Hey, you there
Can we take it to the next level
Baby, do you dare?
Don't be scared
'Cause if you can say the words
I don't know why I should care
'Cause here I am
I'm giving all I can
But all you ever do is mess it up
Yeah, I'm right here
I'm tryna make it clear
That getting half of you, just ain't enough
I'm not gonna wait until you're done
Pretending you don't need anyone
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
I'm not gonna try 'til you decid
You're ready to swallow all your pride
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
I'm standing here naked
(Naked, naked)
Hey, get out
I've got nothing left to give
And you give me nothing now
Read my mouth
If you ever want me back
Then your walls need breaking down
'Cause here I am
I'm giving all I can
But all you ever do is mess it up
(all you ever do yeah)
