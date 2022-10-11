Lirik Lagu The Best Thing – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Best Thing – Mocca
I've got the best thing in the world
Coz' I got you in my heart
And this screw little world
Let's hold hand together
We can share forever
Maybe someday the sky will be colored with our love
I wake up in the morning
Feeling emptiness in my heart
This pain is just too real
I dream about you with someone else
Please say that you love me
That we'll never be apart
You have to promise
That you will be faithful
And there will be lots and lots of love
It is the thing that really matters in this world
I've got the best thing in the world
Coz' I got you in my heart
And this screw little world
Let's hold hand together
We can share forever
Maybe someday the sky will be colored with our love
You have to promise
That you will be faithful
And there will be lots and lots of love
It is the thing that really matters in this world
Credit
Dirilis: 2015
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
