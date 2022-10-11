Lirik Lagu The Best Thing – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Best Thing – Mocca

I've got the best thing in the world

Coz' I got you in my heart

And this screw little world

Let's hold hand together

We can share forever

Maybe someday the sky will be colored with our love

I wake up in the morning

Feeling emptiness in my heart

This pain is just too real

I dream about you with someone else

Please say that you love me

That we'll never be apart

You have to promise

That you will be faithful

And there will be lots and lots of love

It is the thing that really matters in this world

I've got the best thing in the world

Coz' I got you in my heart

And this screw little world

Let's hold hand together

We can share forever

Maybe someday the sky will be colored with our love

You have to promise

That you will be faithful

And there will be lots and lots of love

It is the thing that really matters in this world

Credit

Dirilis: 2015

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours