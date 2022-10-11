Lirik Lagu We Don’t Talk Anymore – Selena Gomez ft Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Video klip We Don't Talk Anymore yang dinyanyikan Charlie Puth dan Selena Gomez.
Video klip We Don't Talk Anymore yang dinyanyikan Charlie Puth dan Selena Gomez.

We Don’t Talk Anymore – Selena Gomez ft Charlie Puth

We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do

I just heard you found the one you've been looking
You've been looking for
I wish I would have known that wasn't me
'Cause even after all this time I still wonder
Why I can't move on
Just the way you did so easily?

Don't wanna know
What kind of dress you're wearing tonight
If he's holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do

I just hope you're lying next to somebody
Who knows how to love you like me
There must be a good reason that you're gone
Every now and then I think you
Might want me to come show up at your door
But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong

Don't wanna know
If you're looking into her eyes
If she's holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Ooh, it's such a shame

That we don't talk anymore (we don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore (we don't, we don't)
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore (we don't, we don't)
What was all of it for? (We don't, we don't)
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do

Like we used to do

