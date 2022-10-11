Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We
You know me the best
You know my worst, see me hurt, but you don't judge
That right there is the scariest feeling
Opening and closing up again
I've been hurt, so I don't trust
Now here we are, staring at the ceiling
I've said those words before, but it was a lie
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say?
If all it is is eight letters
Why am I in my own way?
Why do I pull you close?
And then ask you for space
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say?
Isn't it amazing how almost every line on our hands align?
When your hand's in mine
It's like I'm whole again, isn't that a sign?
I should speak my mind
I've said those words before, but it was a lie
And you deserve to hear them a thousand times
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say?
If all it is is eight letters
Why am I in my own way?
Why do I pull you close?
And then ask you for space
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say? (Woah, oh yeah)
When I close my eyes
It's you there in my mind
When I close my eyes
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say?
If all it is is eight letters
Why am I in my own way?
Why do I pull you close?
And then ask you for space
If all it is is eight letters
Why is it so hard to say?
