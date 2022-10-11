Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 8 Letters – Why Don’t We

You know me the best

You know my worst, see me hurt, but you don't judge

That right there is the scariest feeling

Opening and closing up again

I've been hurt, so I don't trust

Now here we are, staring at the ceiling

I've said those words before, but it was a lie

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say?

If all it is is eight letters

Why am I in my own way?

Why do I pull you close?

And then ask you for space

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say?

Isn't it amazing how almost every line on our hands align?

When your hand's in mine

It's like I'm whole again, isn't that a sign?

I should speak my mind

I've said those words before, but it was a lie

And you deserve to hear them a thousand times

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say?

If all it is is eight letters

Why am I in my own way?

Why do I pull you close?

And then ask you for space

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say? (Woah, oh yeah)

When I close my eyes

It's you there in my mind

When I close my eyes

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say?

If all it is is eight letters

Why am I in my own way?

Why do I pull you close?

And then ask you for space

If all it is is eight letters

Why is it so hard to say?