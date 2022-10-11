Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young
Coming in this world fully naked
Feeling brand new so I'm your baby
Never felt this safe, in a foreign place
I used to feel so hollow, shallow, vacant
When you're 'round your closin' all these spaces
All the things we made
Finally erased
So bad it should be forbidden
So good, so deep, I feel it
Your love is like a higher power
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
Cause every time you love me harder
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
Roses for the dead and I want danger
Feeling so alive because I crave ya'
Passion, pleasure, pain
It all feels the same
Hotter than the sun, no need to save me
Got me on my knees so come and pray with me
Flooding like a rain
Feel like forty days
So bad it should be forbidden
So good, so deep, I feel it
I'm reborn
Your love is like a higher power
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
'Cause every time you love me harder
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
I'm born again, again
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
I'm born again, again
Never, never leave
I finally believe
Cause I give all my faith in
Your love is like a higher power
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
'Cause every time you love me harder
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again
Every time, every time that I call I feel awakened
When you dive in the tides of the ocean I feel heaven
It's like the first time, first time when you loved me naked
I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again again
