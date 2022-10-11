Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Born Again – Tiffany Young

Coming in this world fully naked

Feeling brand new so I'm your baby

Never felt this safe, in a foreign place

I used to feel so hollow, shallow, vacant

When you're 'round your closin' all these spaces

All the things we made

Finally erased

So bad it should be forbidden

So good, so deep, I feel it

Your love is like a higher power

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

Cause every time you love me harder

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

Roses for the dead and I want danger

Feeling so alive because I crave ya'

Passion, pleasure, pain

It all feels the same

Hotter than the sun, no need to save me

Got me on my knees so come and pray with me

Flooding like a rain

Feel like forty days

So bad it should be forbidden

So good, so deep, I feel it

I'm reborn

Your love is like a higher power

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

'Cause every time you love me harder

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

I'm born again, again

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

I'm born again, again

Never, never leave

I finally believe

Cause I give all my faith in

Your love is like a higher power

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

'Cause every time you love me harder

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again, again

Every time, every time that I call I feel awakened

When you dive in the tides of the ocean I feel heaven

It's like the first time, first time when you loved me naked

I'm born, I'm born, I'm born again again