Lirik Lagu Your Love is My Drug – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Love is My Drug – Kesha

Your love, your love

Your love is my drug

Your love, your love, your love

Maybe I need some rehab

Or maybe just need some sleep

I got a sick obsession

I'm seein' it in my dreams

I'm lookin' down every alley

I'm makin' those desperate calls

I'm stayin' up all night hopin'

Hittin' my head against the wall

What you got, boy, is hard to find

I think about it all the time

I'm all strung out, my heart is fried

I just can't get you off my mind

Because your love, your love

Your love is my drug

Your love, your love, your love

I said your love, your love

Your love is my drug

Your love, your love, your love

Won't listen to any advice

Momma's tellin' me I should think twice

But left to my own devices

I'm addicted, it's a crisis

My friends think I've gone crazy

My judgment's gettin' kinda hazy

My status is gonna be affected

If I keep it up like a lovesick crack-head

What you got boy is hard to find

I think about it all the time (all the time)

I'm all strung out, my heart is fried

I just can't get you off my mind