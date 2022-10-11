Lirik Lagu Your Love is My Drug – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love
Maybe I need some rehab
Or maybe just need some sleep
I got a sick obsession
I'm seein' it in my dreams
I'm lookin' down every alley
I'm makin' those desperate calls
I'm stayin' up all night hopin'
Hittin' my head against the wall
What you got, boy, is hard to find
I think about it all the time
I'm all strung out, my heart is fried
I just can't get you off my mind
Because your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love
I said your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love
Won't listen to any advice
Momma's tellin' me I should think twice
But left to my own devices
I'm addicted, it's a crisis
My friends think I've gone crazy
My judgment's gettin' kinda hazy
My status is gonna be affected
If I keep it up like a lovesick crack-head
What you got boy is hard to find
I think about it all the time (all the time)
I'm all strung out, my heart is fried
I just can't get you off my mind
