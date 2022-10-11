Lirik Lagu Your Love is My Drug – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Your Love is My Drug – Kesha
Lirik Lagu Your Love is My Drug – Kesha

Your Love is My DrugKesha

Your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love

Maybe I need some rehab
Or maybe just need some sleep
I got a sick obsession
I'm seein' it in my dreams

I'm lookin' down every alley
I'm makin' those desperate calls
I'm stayin' up all night hopin'
Hittin' my head against the wall

What you got, boy, is hard to find
I think about it all the time
I'm all strung out, my heart is fried
I just can't get you off my mind

Because your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love
I said your love, your love
Your love is my drug
Your love, your love, your love

Won't listen to any advice
Momma's tellin' me I should think twice
But left to my own devices
I'm addicted, it's a crisis

My friends think I've gone crazy
My judgment's gettin' kinda hazy
My status is gonna be affected
If I keep it up like a lovesick crack-head

What you got boy is hard to find
I think about it all the time (all the time)
I'm all strung out, my heart is fried
I just can't get you off my mind

