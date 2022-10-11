Lirik Lagu I Need A Girl – Taeyang Feat G-Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Need A Girl – Taeyang Feat G-Dragon

Tired of being alone

Sick of being single

I think I need me a girl

I need a Girl like….

Saenggak eomneun maltu

Eorinaedeul malgu nal gamssa anajul yeh

Simsim halttae gakkeum

Noneun yeoja malgu naman saranghaejul



Gamanisseodo namja nomdeul jeonhwagil naemiljiman

Jarangseureopge nae sajineul kkeonae boineun geureon girl

Girl I need a girl mwol haedo ippeun mommaedo ippeun

Girl I need a girl baby I need you girl you need me too

Chimaboda cheongbajiga deo jal eoullineun geureon yeoja

Gimchibokkeumbabeun naega jal mandeureo daesin jal meogeul su inneun yeoja

Uh naiga manhado eoryeo boineun yeoja

Nan geureon yeojaga joteora know what I mean

Bukkeureoun cheok hamyeonseodo dangdol hal jul aneun girl

Pyeongsoen josinhancheokhaedo gachi isseumyeon you know what I’m talking about

Girl I need a girl mwol haedo ippeun mommaedo ippeun

Girl I need a girl

Nan ireon yeojaga joteora LA LA LA

Oemoneun NOT A ISSUE BUT,

Meoseul aneun gwiyeoun GIRL

Chwimineun dallado chwihyangeun gata

Yeonghwana eumageul bol ttaemyeon mari tonghaneun GIRL (YES)

I LOVE GIRLS

GIRLS I DO ADORE

Saramdeul apeseon jijo itge nora

Nae apeseon aing nan molla

Achime nal kkaeuneun moksori

MORNING KISS

Harureul sijakhago sipeo (I WANT IT ALL)

Bameneun nae mureupe gidae jajanggareul deureumyeo ne kkum kkugo sipeo

Dasi nae gaseumeul ttwige haejwo

Dasi dalkomhan norael mandeulge haejwo

You know donina mwo danji geureonge anya

Nae mameul jugo sipeun saram