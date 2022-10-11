Lirik Lagu I Need A Girl – Taeyang Feat G-Dragon dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 11 Oktober 2022, 03:11 WIB
Taeyang, simak lirik lagu I Need A Girl dilengkpi faktanya.
Taeyang, simak lirik lagu I Need A Girl dilengkpi faktanya. /Tangkapan layar YouTube BIGBANG

Lirik Lagu I Need A GirlTaeyang Feat G-Dragon

Tired of being alone
Sick of being single
I think I need me a girl
I need a Girl like….

Saenggak eomneun maltu
Eorinaedeul malgu nal gamssa anajul yeh
Simsim halttae gakkeum
Noneun yeoja malgu naman saranghaejul
 
Gamanisseodo namja nomdeul jeonhwagil naemiljiman
Jarangseureopge nae sajineul kkeonae boineun geureon girl

Girl I need a girl mwol haedo ippeun mommaedo ippeun
Girl I need a girl baby I need you girl you need me too

Chimaboda cheongbajiga deo jal eoullineun geureon yeoja
Gimchibokkeumbabeun naega jal mandeureo daesin jal meogeul su inneun yeoja
Uh naiga manhado eoryeo boineun yeoja
Nan geureon yeojaga joteora know what I mean

Bukkeureoun cheok hamyeonseodo dangdol hal jul aneun girl
Pyeongsoen josinhancheokhaedo gachi isseumyeon you know what I’m talking about

Girl I need a girl mwol haedo ippeun mommaedo ippeun
Girl I need a girl

Nan ireon yeojaga joteora LA LA LA
Oemoneun NOT A ISSUE BUT,
Meoseul aneun gwiyeoun GIRL
Chwimineun dallado chwihyangeun gata
Yeonghwana eumageul bol ttaemyeon mari tonghaneun GIRL (YES)
I LOVE GIRLS
GIRLS I DO ADORE
Saramdeul apeseon jijo itge nora
Nae apeseon aing nan molla
Achime nal kkaeuneun moksori
MORNING KISS
Harureul sijakhago sipeo (I WANT IT ALL)
Bameneun nae mureupe gidae jajanggareul deureumyeo ne kkum kkugo sipeo

Dasi nae gaseumeul ttwige haejwo
Dasi dalkomhan norael mandeulge haejwo
You know donina mwo danji geureonge anya
Nae mameul jugo sipeun saram

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

