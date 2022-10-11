Lirik Lagu Blank Space - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blank Space - Taylor Swift



Nice to meet you, where you been?

I could show you incredible things

Magic, madness, heaven, sin

Saw you there and I thought

"Oh, my God, look at that face

You look like my next mistake

Love's a game, wanna play?" Ay

New money, suit and tie

I can read you like a magazine

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly

And I know you heard about me

So hey, let's be friends

I'm dying to see how this one ends

Grab your passport and my hand

I can make the bad guys good for a weekend

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over, mm

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

'Cause we're young, and we're reckless

We'll take this way too far

It'll leave you breathless, mm

Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

But I've got a blank space, baby

And I'll write your name

Cherry lips, crystal skies

I could show you incredible things

Stolen kisses, pretty lies

You're the King, baby, I'm your Queen

Find out what you want

Be that girl for a month

Wait, the worst is yet to come, oh, no

Screaming, crying, perfect storms

I can make all the tables turn

Rose garden filled with thorns

Keep you second guessing like

"Oh, my God, who is she?"

I get drunk on jealousy

But you'll come back each time you leave

'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream

So it's gonna be forever

Or it's gonna go down in flames

You can tell me when it's over, mm

If the high was worth the pain

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane

'Cause you know I love the players

And you love the game

'Cause we're young, and we're reckless (oh)

We'll take this way too far

It'll leave you breathless, mm (oh)

Or with a nasty scar

Got a long list of ex-lovers

They'll tell you I'm insane (insane)

But I've got a blank space, baby

And I'll write your name

Boys only want love if it's torture

Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya

Boys only want love if it's torture

Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya