Lirik Lagu Show Me Beautiful - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Show Me Beautiful - The XCERTS

Look at the mess we've made

Look at what we've done

I throw myself to the floor as you say

"F*ck this and run"

A modern day love affair

Made me question it all

Sleeping right through the days

In a life so small

I can't take it, I can't take it no more

Show me, show me, show me beautiful

We are terrified and we are lost inside

We are scared to dream and we are scared to die

Show me, show me, show me beautiful

Let's take it back to the start

Where do I begin?

4 am emergency, and you were leaving

Close your eyes, I'll let you go

To float up through the clouds

And all my dark will rage

But I will find a way out

I can't take it, I can't take it no more

Show me, show me, show me beautiful

We are terrified and we are lost inside

We are scared to dream and we are scared to die

Show me, show me, show me beautiful

The worst is over

We will find ourselves and we will make things right

We will dream so wild and we will live in light

Show me, show me, show me beautiful

Show me beautiful

