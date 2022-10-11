Lirik Lagu Show Me Beautiful - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Show Me Beautiful - The XCERTS
Look at the mess we've made
Look at what we've done
I throw myself to the floor as you say
"F*ck this and run"
A modern day love affair
Made me question it all
Sleeping right through the days
In a life so small
I can't take it, I can't take it no more
Show me, show me, show me beautiful
We are terrified and we are lost inside
We are scared to dream and we are scared to die
Show me, show me, show me beautiful
Let's take it back to the start
Where do I begin?
4 am emergency, and you were leaving
Close your eyes, I'll let you go
To float up through the clouds
And all my dark will rage
But I will find a way out
I can't take it, I can't take it no more
Show me, show me, show me beautiful
We are terrified and we are lost inside
We are scared to dream and we are scared to die
Show me, show me, show me beautiful
The worst is over
We will find ourselves and we will make things right
We will dream so wild and we will live in light
Show me, show me, show me beautiful
Show me beautiful
