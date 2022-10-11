Lirik Lagu Little Pink Plastic Bags - Gorillaz

Little Pink Plastic Bags - Gorillaz
There just little pink plastic bags
Blowing on a highway alone
They don't know where they'll go
They just gonna float out
Hoh oh oho oh
There just little pink plastic bags
Blowing on a highway alone
Little Pink Plastic Bags - Gorillaz
There just little pink plastic bags
Blowing on a highway alone
They don't know where they'll go
They just gonna float out
Hoh oh oho oh
There just little pink plastic bags
Blowing on a highway alone
Editor: Gita Pratiwi
Artikel Pilihan