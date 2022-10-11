Lirik Lagu Live Like This - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Live Like This - The XCERTS
Somebody bring me back
Somebody bring me back to life
I'm wide awake and I feel shaking out the night
Somebody stop the clock
Somebody stop the clock and see
We're good and rotten into the dark
Your shadow, your mistakes
Oh but I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
You don't have to live like this
You know you don't have to live like this
Cut the cord, I'll be fine
It's all in my head this time
Yeah I swear
Yeah I swear
Somebody bring me back
Somebody bring me back to life
I'm wide awake and I feel still shaking out the night
Somebody stop the clock
Somebody stop the clock and see
We're good and rotten into the dark
To hide your love away
Oh but I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
I just want my crowd
You don't have to live like this
You know you don't have to live like this
Cut the cord, I'll be fine
It's all in my head this time
Yeah I swear
Yeah I swear
You don't have to live like this
You know you don't have to live like this
Shake it off, breathing time
Find the sun and you'll be fine
Yeah I swear, Yeah I swear
In your save place we will hide
In my selfish heart we will die
In your save place we will hide
In my selfish heart we will die
We will die
Artikel Pilihan