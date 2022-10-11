Lirik Lagu Live Like This - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Live Like This - The XCERTS

Somebody bring me back

Somebody bring me back to life

I'm wide awake and I feel shaking out the night

Somebody stop the clock

Somebody stop the clock and see

We're good and rotten into the dark

Your shadow, your mistakes

Oh but I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

You don't have to live like this

You know you don't have to live like this

Cut the cord, I'll be fine

It's all in my head this time

Yeah I swear

Yeah I swear

Somebody bring me back

Somebody bring me back to life

I'm wide awake and I feel still shaking out the night

Somebody stop the clock

Somebody stop the clock and see

We're good and rotten into the dark

To hide your love away

Oh but I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

I just want my crowd

You don't have to live like this

You know you don't have to live like this

Cut the cord, I'll be fine

It's all in my head this time

Yeah I swear

Yeah I swear

You don't have to live like this

You know you don't have to live like this

Shake it off, breathing time

Find the sun and you'll be fine

Yeah I swear, Yeah I swear

In your save place we will hide

In my selfish heart we will die

In your save place we will hide

In my selfish heart we will die

We will die