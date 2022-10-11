Lirik Lagu Every Breaking Wave - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Every Breaking Wave yang dinyanyikan U2.
Simak lirik lagu Every Breaking Wave yang dinyanyikan U2.

Every Breaking Wave - U2

Every breaking wave on the shore
Tells the next one there'll be one more
And every gambler knows that to lose
Is what you're really there for
Summer I was fearlessness
Now I speak into an answer phone
Like every fallen leaf on the breeze
Winter wouldn't leave it alone, alone

If you go
If you go your way and I go mine
Are we so
Are we so helpless against the tide?
Baby, every dog on the street
Knows that we're in love with defeat
Are we ready to be swept off our feet
And stop chasing every breaking wave

Every sailor knows that the sea
Is a friend made enemy
And every shipwrecked soul knows what it is
To live without intimacy
I thought I heard the captain's voice
But it's hard to listen while you preach
Like every broken wave on the shore
This is as far as I could reach

If you go
If you go your way and I go mine
Are we so
Are we so helpless against the tide?
Baby, every dog on the street
Knows that we're in love with defeat
Are we ready to be swept off our feet
And stop chasing every breaking wave

The sea knows where are the rocks
And drowning is no sin
You know where my heart is
The same place that yours has been
We know that we fear to win
And so we end before we begin
Before we begin

If you go
If you go your way and I go mine
Are we so
Are we so helpless against the tide?
Baby, every dog on the street
Knows that we're in love with defeat
Are we ready to be swept off our feet
And stop chasing every breaking wave

Credit

Artis: U2
Album: Songs of Innocence
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Bono and the Edge
Produser: Danger Mouse and Ryan Tedder, with additional production from Declan Gaffney

Fakta di Balik Lagu

