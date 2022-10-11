Lirik Lagu Only One - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Broken this fragile thing now
And I can't, I can't pick up the pieces
And I've thrown my words all around
But I can't, I can't give you a reason
I feel so broken up (so broken up)
And I give up (I give up)
I just want to tell you so you know
Here I go
Scream my lungs out
Try to get to you
You are my only one
I let go
There's just no one that gets me like you do
You are my only, my only one
Made my mistakes, let you down
And I can't, I can't hold on for too long
Ran my whole life in the ground
And I can't, I can't get up when you're gone
And something's breaking up (breaking up)
I feel like giving up
I won't walk out until you know
Here I go
Scream my lungs out
Try to get to you
You are my only one
I let go
There's just no one who gets me like you do
You are my only, my only one
Here I go
So dishonestly
Leave a note
For you, my only one
And I know you can see right through me
So let me go and you will find someone
Here I go
Scream my lungs out
Try to get to you
You are my only one
I let go
There's just no one, no one like you
You are my only, my only one
My only one
My only one
My only one
You are my only, my only one
