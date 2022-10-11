Lirik Lagu Only One - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only One - Yellowcard

Broken this fragile thing now

And I can't, I can't pick up the pieces

And I've thrown my words all around

But I can't, I can't give you a reason

I feel so broken up (so broken up)

And I give up (I give up)

I just want to tell you so you know

Here I go

Scream my lungs out

Try to get to you

You are my only one

I let go

There's just no one that gets me like you do

You are my only, my only one

Made my mistakes, let you down

And I can't, I can't hold on for too long

Ran my whole life in the ground

And I can't, I can't get up when you're gone

And something's breaking up (breaking up)

I feel like giving up

I won't walk out until you know

Here I go

Scream my lungs out

Try to get to you

You are my only one

I let go

There's just no one who gets me like you do

You are my only, my only one

Here I go

So dishonestly

Leave a note

For you, my only one

And I know you can see right through me

So let me go and you will find someone

Here I go

Scream my lungs out

Try to get to you

You are my only one

I let go

There's just no one, no one like you

You are my only, my only one

My only one

My only one

My only one

You are my only, my only one

Credit