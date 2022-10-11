Lirik Lagu Anybody Else - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Say you love me, are you lying?
Break me just to fix me, keep me holding on
When you're lonely, I come running
But anytime I need you then you're gone, gone, gone
Yeah, you're gone, gone, gone
I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else
Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way
How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else
Easy when it's anybody else, so tell me why I stay?
Can we go back to a time whеn
You were just a stranger and my hеart was strong?
It's a cruel love, never-ending
Looking here for something but it's gone, gone, gone
Yeah, it's gone, gone, gone
I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else
Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way
How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else
Easy when it's anybody else, so tell me why I stay?
With you, with you
With you, I stay
With you, with you
With you, I stay
I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else
Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way
How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else
Easy when it's anybody else but I stay
With you, with you
With you, oh-oh-oh-oh, I stay
Credit
Produser: The Monarch dan Kiel Feher
Penulis: Faouzia, Michelle Buzz, Andre Davidson, dan Sean Davidson
Album: CITIZENS
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
