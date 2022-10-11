Lirik Lagu Anybody Else - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anybody Else - Faouzia

Say you love me, are you lying?

Break me just to fix me, keep me holding on

When you're lonely, I come running

But anytime I need you then you're gone, gone, gone

Yeah, you're gone, gone, gone

I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else

Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way

How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else

Easy when it's anybody else, so tell me why I stay?

Can we go back to a time whеn

You were just a stranger and my hеart was strong?

It's a cruel love, never-ending

Looking here for something but it's gone, gone, gone

Yeah, it's gone, gone, gone

I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else

Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way

How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else

Easy when it's anybody else, so tell me why I stay?

With you, with you

With you, I stay

With you, with you

With you, I stay

I wouldn't wish this love, wish this love on anybody else

Wish that you were anybody else then I'd be on my way

How could I be so dumb? I'd say run to anybody else

Easy when it's anybody else but I stay

With you, with you

With you, oh-oh-oh-oh, I stay

Credit

Produser: The Monarch dan Kiel Feher

Penulis: Faouzia, Michelle Buzz, Andre Davidson, dan Sean Davidson

Album: CITIZENS

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop