Lirik Lagu Praying – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Praying – Kesha

Well, you almost had me fooled

Told me that I was nothing without you

Oh, but after everything you've done

I can thank you for how strong I have become

'Cause you brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is "I wish you farewell"

I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin'

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'

I'm proud of who I am

No more monsters, I can breathe again

And you said that I was done

Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come

'Cause I can make it on my own, oh

And I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known

I'll bring thunder, I'll bring rain, oh

When I'm finished, they won't even know your name

You brought the flames and you put me through hell

I had to learn how to fight for myself

And we both know all the truth I could tell

I'll just say this is "I wish you farewell"

I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin'

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'

Ah sometimes, I pray for you at night, oh

Someday, maybe you'll see the light

Whoa oh, some say, in life, you're gonna get what you give

But some things only God can forgive

Yeah! (I hope you're somewhere prayin', prayin')

I hope your soul is changin', changin'

I hope you find your peace

Falling on your knees, prayin'