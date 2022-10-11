Lirik Lagu Lost in Echo – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lost in Echo – Linkin Park

Yeah, yo

You were that foundation

Never gonna be another one, no

I followed, so taken

So conditioned, I could never let go

Then sorrow, then sickness

Then the shock when you flip it on me

So hollow, so vicious

So afraid, I couldn't let myself see

That I could never be held

Back or up, no, I'll hold myself

Check the rep, yep, you know mine well

Forget the rest let them know my hell

Damn, I'm back yep, my soul ain't sell

Kept respect up, the best they fell

Let the rest be the tale they tell

That I was there, saying

And these promises broken

Deep below

Each word gets lost in the echo

So one last lie I can see through

This time I finally let you

Go, go, go

Test my will, test my heart

Let me tell you how the odds gonna stack up

Y'all go hard, I go smart

How's that working out for y'all in the back, huh?

I've seen that frustration

Been crossed and lost and told no

And I've come back unshaken

Let down and lived and let go

So you can let it be known

I don't hold back, I hold my own

I can't be mapped, I can't be cloned

I can't C-flat, it ain't my tone

I can't fall back, I came too far

Hold myself up and love my scars

Let the bells ring wherever they are

'Cause I was there saying

In these promises broken

Deep below

Each word gets lost in the echo

So one last lie I can see through

This time I finally let you go

Go

Go

Go

Go

Go

No, you can tell 'em all now

I don't back up, I don't back down

I don't fold up, and I don't bow

I don't roll over, don't know how

I don't care where the enemies are

Can't be stopped, all I know, go hard

Won't forget how I got this far

For every time, saying

And these promises broken

Deep below

Each word gets lost in the echo

So one last lie I can see through

This time I finally let you

(Go) go

(Go) go

(Go) go

(Go) go

(Go) go

(Go) go

(Go) go