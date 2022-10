Lirik Lagu Do You Love Me – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Do You Love Me – Stephanie Poetri

Ooh yeah

Oh-oh

Picking petals off of daisies

Thinking 'bout you on the daily

I just wanna be the one you want

I just wanna be the one you love

Got me thinking you could save me

Everybody think I'm crazy

I just wanna be the one you touch

I just wanna be the one you trust

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah? (Yeah)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

(Love me, not)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah?

(Do you love me?)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

This love ticket is a one-way

Know your heart is my destination

Not now but maybe someday

We could have a different conversation

Even though I know you got somebody

And I got somebody too

Still counting down the hours

'Til I'm out of petals on this flower



Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah? (Yeah)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

(Love me, not)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah?

(Do you love me?)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?



Do I ever cross your mind?

Heaven knows you been on mine

You're driving me crazy

Oh baby

Do I ever cross your mind?

Heaven knows you live on mine

You're driving me crazy

Oh baby



Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah? (Yeah)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

(Love me, not)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah?

(Do you love me?)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?



Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah?

(Do you love me? Do you love me?)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

(Love me, not)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, yeah?

(Do you love me? Do you love me?)

Do you love me, love me, love me, love me, love me, not?

(Do you love me not?)

Credit



Artis: Stephanie Poetri

Dirilis: 2020

Album: Do You Love Me

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Keith Duplessis / Nick Bailey / Brett Bailey / David Mescon / Stephanie Poetri / Greg Aldae Hein

Fakta di Balik Lagu

1. Bercerita tentang penantian