Check Yes or No - George Strait

It started way back in third grade

I used to sit beside Emmylou Hayes

A pink dress, a matching bow in her ponytail

She kissed me on the school bus but told me not to tell

Next day I chased her 'round the playground

'Cross the monkey bars to the merry-go-round

And Emmylou got caught passing me a note

Before the teacher took it I read what she wrote