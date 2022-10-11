Lirik Lagu Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon

eoneusae naneun neoege Nobody

nappeun gieok geu ihae tain

beoryeojin huen jiweojil ppunin geol

tto han beon

saero gocheo boneun sajin

hokshi hago hwaginhaneun kkori

nae nunedo shilko jigyeoweo

Ooh ooh neon yeojeonhi jal unne

Ooh ooh nuga bwado yeppeuge

Ooh ooh geureon neol boneunge

Ooh ooh nan ireoke apeunde

And I hate that I hate

That you’re happy without me

And I pray and I pray

namankeum apahagil Baby

honja muneojeoganeun ibyeori shilgam na

And I hate that I hate

That you’re happy without me

And I pray and I pray

naboda huhwehagil

nareul saranghaesseottamyeon

I just hate that you’re happy

han beonjjeumeun naye soshik

eodiseodeun niga bol su itgil

neul gidarineun nareul moreugo

myeochiljjae

ulliji anneun haendeuponi

myeot beonigo sseotta jiun Message

nae mamdo biweogal ppunin geol

Ooh ooh ibyeoldo wanbyeokae

Ooh ooh kkeutkkaji neodapge