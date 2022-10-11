Lirik Lagu Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 04:17 WIB
Lirik Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon
Lirik Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon

Hate That… - Key ft. Taeyeon

eoneusae naneun neoege Nobody
nappeun gieok geu ihae tain
beoryeojin huen jiweojil ppunin geol

tto han beon
saero gocheo boneun sajin
hokshi hago hwaginhaneun kkori
nae nunedo shilko jigyeoweo

Ooh ooh neon yeojeonhi jal unne
Ooh ooh nuga bwado yeppeuge
Ooh ooh geureon neol boneunge
Ooh ooh nan ireoke apeunde

And I hate that I hate
That you’re happy without me
And I pray and I pray
namankeum apahagil Baby
honja muneojeoganeun ibyeori shilgam na

And I hate that I hate
That you’re happy without me
And I pray and I pray
naboda huhwehagil
nareul saranghaesseottamyeon
I just hate that you’re happy

han beonjjeumeun naye soshik
eodiseodeun niga bol su itgil
neul gidarineun nareul moreugo

myeochiljjae
ulliji anneun haendeuponi
myeot beonigo sseotta jiun Message
nae mamdo biweogal ppunin geol

Ooh ooh ibyeoldo wanbyeokae
Ooh ooh kkeutkkaji neodapge

