Lirik Lagu I'm Alive - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Celine Dion, simak lirik lagu I'm Alive dilengkapi fakta di baliknya.
Celine Dion, simak lirik lagu I'm Alive dilengkapi fakta di baliknya. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Celine Dion

Lirik lagu Celine Dion - I’m Alive

Mmmmm ... Mmmmm ...
I get wings to fly
Oh, oh ... I'm alive ... Yeah

When you call on me
When I hear you breathe
I get wings to fly
I feel that I'm alive

When you look at me
I can touch the sky
I know that I'm alive

When you bless the day
I just drift away
All my worries die
I'm glad that I'm alive

You've set my heart on fire
Filled me with love
Made me a woman on clouds above

I couldn't get much higher
My spirit takes flight
'Cause I am alive

When you call on me
(When you call on me)
When I hear you breathe
(When I hear you breathe)
I get wings to fly
I feel that I'm alive
(I am alive)

When you reach for me
(When you reach for me)
Raising spirits high
God knows that...

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

