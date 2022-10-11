Lirik Lagu I'm Alive - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Celine Dion - I’m Alive

Mmmmm ... Mmmmm ...

I get wings to fly

Oh, oh ... I'm alive ... Yeah

When you call on me

When I hear you breathe

I get wings to fly

I feel that I'm alive

When you look at me

I can touch the sky

I know that I'm alive

When you bless the day

I just drift away

All my worries die

I'm glad that I'm alive

You've set my heart on fire

Filled me with love

Made me a woman on clouds above

I couldn't get much higher

My spirit takes flight

'Cause I am alive

When you call on me

(When you call on me)

When I hear you breathe

(When I hear you breathe)

I get wings to fly

I feel that I'm alive

(I am alive)

When you reach for me

(When you reach for me)

Raising spirits high

God knows that...