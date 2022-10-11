Lirik Lagu I'm Alive - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Celine Dion - I’m Alive
Mmmmm ... Mmmmm ...
I get wings to fly
Oh, oh ... I'm alive ... Yeah
When you call on me
When I hear you breathe
I get wings to fly
I feel that I'm alive
When you look at me
I can touch the sky
I know that I'm alive
When you bless the day
I just drift away
All my worries die
I'm glad that I'm alive
You've set my heart on fire
Filled me with love
Made me a woman on clouds above
I couldn't get much higher
My spirit takes flight
'Cause I am alive
When you call on me
(When you call on me)
When I hear you breathe
(When I hear you breathe)
I get wings to fly
I feel that I'm alive
(I am alive)
When you reach for me
(When you reach for me)
Raising spirits high
God knows that...
