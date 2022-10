Lirik Lagu My Heart's Grave - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Heart's Grave - Faouzia

My feet are on the ground, I swear

But I'm not moving anywhere

My lungs say that I'm breathing

But when did my heart stop beating?

I don't know who I am

Or who I used to be before

You broke me in a thousand pieces

Now tell me, how am I to fix this?

Don't you try and help me 'cause I know, I know

Only time can heal but it's running out, running out

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my heart's grave

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart's grave

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug

My empty heart is bruised

Broke down my walls because of you

And though I'm six feet under

My anxiety is taking over

Don't you try and help me 'cause I know, I know

Only time can heal but it ran out

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my heart's grave

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart

Although I'm six feet under

My anxiety is taking over

Grave, dug, dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart

I feel like such a fool

I put my trust in you

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my

Grave!

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

Tell me how to feel, to feel okay

'Cause I don't know

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart's grave

Dug, dug my heart's grave

I've been feeling pretty low

Ever since the day you dug