Lirik Lagu 365 - Zedd feat Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

365 - Zedd feat Katy Perry

Waking up next to you in the middle of the week

Never needed anyone to send me off to sleep

And I know I said go slow, but I can't hold back no more

Got a premonition this ain’t gonna be a fling

You make the weekend feel like a year

Baby, you got me changing

24/7, I want you here

I hope you feel the same thing

I want you to be the one that's on my mind

On my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night

Tuesday night, every night

Are you gonna be the one that's on my mind?

3-6-5, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay

And give me the night and day

Love it when you come back and can’t take it when you leave

Got me fantasizing our initials already

And I wanna just let go, falling deeper than before

Say that you are ready, lock it up in a heartbeat

I want you to be the one that's on my mind

On my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night

Tuesday night, every night

Are you gonna be the one that's on my mind?

3-6-5, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay

And give me the night and day

I think about you all the time

24/7, 3-6-5

I think about you all the time

24/7, 3-6-5

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh

Are you gonna be the one? (One, one, one, one)

Ooh, ooh ooh ooh, ooh

Are you gonna be the one? (Are you gonna be the one?)

I want you to be the one

I want you to be the one that's on my mind

On my mind, on my mind

I want you to be there on a Monday night

Tuesday night, every night

Are you gonna be the one that's on my mind?

3-6-5, all the time

I want you to be the one to stay

And give me the night and day

I think about you all the time

24/7, 3-6-5

I think about you all the time

24/7, 3-6-5