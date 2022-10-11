Lirik Lagu I Want You to Know - Zedd feat Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want You to Know - Zedd feat Selena Gomez

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I want you to know that I'm all yours

You and me run the same course

I'm slippin' down a chain reaction

And here I go, here I go, here I go, go

And once again, I'm yours in fractions

It takes me down, pulls me down, pulls me down low

Honey, it's rainin' tonight

But storms always have an eye, have an eye

Tell me your cover tonight

Or tell me lies, tell me lies, lies, lies...

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I want you to know that I'm all yours

You and me, we're the same force

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I want you to know that I'm all yours

You and me run the same course

(I want you)

(I want you)

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I'm better under your reflection

But did you know, did you know, did you know, know

That's anybody else that's met ya

It's all the same, all the same, all the same glow

Honey, it's rainin' tonight

But storms always have an eye, have an eye

Tell me your cover tonight

Or tell me lies, tell me lies, lies, lies...

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I want you to know that I'm all yours

You and me, we're the same force

I want you to know that it's our time

You and me bleed the same light

I want you to know that I'm all yours

You and me run the same course