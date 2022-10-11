Lirik Lagu I Want You to Know - Zedd feat Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Want You to Know - Zedd feat Selena Gomez
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I want you to know that I'm all yours
You and me run the same course
I'm slippin' down a chain reaction
And here I go, here I go, here I go, go
And once again, I'm yours in fractions
It takes me down, pulls me down, pulls me down low
Honey, it's rainin' tonight
But storms always have an eye, have an eye
Tell me your cover tonight
Or tell me lies, tell me lies, lies, lies...
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I want you to know that I'm all yours
You and me, we're the same force
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I want you to know that I'm all yours
You and me run the same course
(I want you)
(I want you)
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I'm better under your reflection
But did you know, did you know, did you know, know
That's anybody else that's met ya
It's all the same, all the same, all the same glow
Honey, it's rainin' tonight
But storms always have an eye, have an eye
Tell me your cover tonight
Or tell me lies, tell me lies, lies, lies...
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I want you to know that I'm all yours
You and me, we're the same force
I want you to know that it's our time
You and me bleed the same light
I want you to know that I'm all yours
You and me run the same course
