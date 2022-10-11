Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Stephanie Poetri
Paranoia
Lately everything been goin' way too good
Keep on waitin' for a storm yeah I wish it would
But it isn't comin'
Do I bore you
Lately our time together been hittin' different
Even though you listen I guess I'm overthinkin'
This is so annoying
These fights I don't wanna start
Don't mean to tear us apart
I wish I could take it back
'Cause my mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok
Spendin' hours in my head been a minute since I left my bed
Mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok
I might need a second chance so that you could understand
Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)
Tik-tok (tik-tok)
Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)
Tik-tok (tik-tok)
Call me crazy 'cause lately I'm gettin' anxious when you call
I've been thinkin' if I did something I did nothing at all
Too many questions too little time
I'm stuck in a prison committed no crime
These fights I don't wanna start
Don't mean to tear us apart
I wish I could take it back
'Cause my mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok
Spendin' hours in my head been a minute since I left my bed
Mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok
I might need a second chance so that you could understand
Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)
Tik-tok (tik-tok)
Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)
Tik-tok (tik-tok)
Why my mind is goin'
Why I gotta be like this
Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be oh woah woah)
Why I gotta be like this
Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be gotta be)
Why I gotta be like this
Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be gotta be)
Why I gotta be like this
Why I gotta be like that (why why why).
Credit
Artis: Stephanie Poetri
Dirilis: 2021
Album: AM PM
Penulis lagu: Everett Romano/Stephanie Dougharty/ Taylor Dexter/Wesley Singerman
