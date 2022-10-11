Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paranoia – Stephanie Poetri

Paranoia

Lately everything been goin' way too good

Keep on waitin' for a storm yeah I wish it would

But it isn't comin'

Do I bore you

Lately our time together been hittin' different

Even though you listen I guess I'm overthinkin'

This is so annoying

These fights I don't wanna start

Don't mean to tear us apart

I wish I could take it back

'Cause my mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok

Spendin' hours in my head been a minute since I left my bed

Mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok

I might need a second chance so that you could understand

Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)

Tik-tok (tik-tok)

Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)

Tik-tok (tik-tok)

Call me crazy 'cause lately I'm gettin' anxious when you call

I've been thinkin' if I did something I did nothing at all

Too many questions too little time

I'm stuck in a prison committed no crime



These fights I don't wanna start

Don't mean to tear us apart

I wish I could take it back



'Cause my mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok

Spendin' hours in my head been a minute since I left my bed

Mind is goin' tik-tok tik-tok

I might need a second chance so that you could understand

Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)

Tik-tok (tik-tok)

Why my mind is goin' tik-tok (tik-tok)

Tik-tok (tik-tok)



Why my mind is goin'

Why I gotta be like this

Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be oh woah woah)

Why I gotta be like this

Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be gotta be)

Why I gotta be like this

Why I gotta be like that (why why why do I gotta be gotta be)

Why I gotta be like this

Why I gotta be like that (why why why).



Credit

Artis: Stephanie Poetri

Dirilis: 2021

Album: AM PM

Penulis lagu: Everett Romano/Stephanie Dougharty/ Taylor Dexter/Wesley Singerman

Fakta di Balik Lagu