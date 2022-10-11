Lirik Lagu Queen of My Heart - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Queen of My Heart - Westlife
So here we stand in our secret place
Where the sound of the crowd is so far away
You take my hand, and it fees like home
We both understand, it where we belong
So do I say, do I say goodbye
We both have our dreams we both want to fly
So lets take tonight, to carry us through the lonely times
I'll always look back as I walk away
Memories will last for eternity
And all of our tears will be lost in the rain
When I found my way back to your arms again
But until that day, you know you are
The Queen of my heart
So lets take tonight, and never let go
While we dance we kiss, like there's no tomorrow
As the stars sparkle down, like a diamond ring
I'll treasure this moment, till we meet again
But no matter how far, away you may be
I'll just close my eyes, and your in my dreams
And there you will be, until we will meet
I'll always look back as I walk away
This memory will last for eternity
And all of our tears will be lost in the rain
When I found my way back to your arms again
But until that day, you know you are
The Queen of my heart
I'll always look back as I walk away
This memory will last for eternity
And all of our tears will be lost in the rain
When I found my way back to your arms again
But until that day, you know you are
The Queen of my heart, oh yeah, yes you are
Credit
Artis: Westlife
Dirilis: 2001
Album: World of Our Own
Pencipta lagu: John Ignatius McLaughlin, Stephen Paul Robson, Steven McCutcheon, Wayne Anthony Hector
Genre: Pop
Artikel Pilihan