Lirik Lagu Queen of My Heart - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Queen of My Heart - Westlife

So here we stand in our secret place

Where the sound of the crowd is so far away

You take my hand, and it fees like home

We both understand, it where we belong

So do I say, do I say goodbye

We both have our dreams we both want to fly

So lets take tonight, to carry us through the lonely times

I'll always look back as I walk away

Memories will last for eternity

And all of our tears will be lost in the rain

When I found my way back to your arms again

But until that day, you know you are

The Queen of my heart

So lets take tonight, and never let go

While we dance we kiss, like there's no tomorrow

As the stars sparkle down, like a diamond ring

I'll treasure this moment, till we meet again

But no matter how far, away you may be

I'll just close my eyes, and your in my dreams

And there you will be, until we will meet

I'll always look back as I walk away

This memory will last for eternity

And all of our tears will be lost in the rain

When I found my way back to your arms again

But until that day, you know you are

The Queen of my heart

I'll always look back as I walk away

This memory will last for eternity

And all of our tears will be lost in the rain

When I found my way back to your arms again

But until that day, you know you are

The Queen of my heart, oh yeah, yes you are

Credit

Artis: Westlife

Dirilis: 2001

Album: World of Our Own

Pencipta lagu: John Ignatius McLaughlin, Stephen Paul Robson, Steven McCutcheon, Wayne Anthony Hector

Genre: Pop