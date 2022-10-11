Lirik Lagu Ordinary Love – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ordinary Love – U2

The sea wants to kiss the golden shore

The sunlight warms your skin

All the beauty that's been lost before wants to find us again

I can't fight you any more, it's you I'm fighting for

The sea throws rock together but time leaves us polished stones

We can't fall any further if

We can't feel ordinary love

And we can't reach any higher,

If we can't deal with ordinary love

Birds fly high in the summer sky and rest on the breeze.

The same wind will take care of you and I.

We'll build our house in the trees.

Your heart is on my sleeve

Did you put it there with a magic marker?

For years I would believe that the would couldn't wash it away

'Cause we can't fall any further if

We can't feel ordinary love

And we can't reach any higher,

If we can't deal with ordinary love

Are we tough enough for ordinary love?

We can't fall any further if

We can't feel ordinary love

And we can't reach any higher,

If we can't deal with ordinary love