Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5 serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5
[Adam Levine:]
Oh...
Oh!
Just shoot for the stars
If it feels right
And aim for my heart
If you feel like
And take me away and make it OK
I swear I’ll behave
You wanted control
So we waited
I put on a show
Now I make it
You say I’m a kid
My ego is big
I don’t give a shit
And it goes like this (Uh)
Take me by the tongue
And I’ll know you
Kiss me ‘til you’re drunk
And I’ll show you
All the moves like Jagger
I’ve got the moves like Jagger
I’ve got the moves like Jagger
I don’t need to try to control you
Look into my eyes and I’ll own you
With them moves like Jagger
I’ve got the moves like Jagger
I’ve got the moves like Jagger
