Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5 serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Moves Like Jagger - Christina Aguilera dan Maroon 5

[Adam Levine:]

Oh...

Oh!

Just shoot for the stars

If it feels right

And aim for my heart

If you feel like

And take me away and make it OK

I swear I’ll behave

You wanted control

So we waited

I put on a show

Now I make it

You say I’m a kid

My ego is big

I don’t give a shit

And it goes like this (Uh)

Take me by the tongue

And I’ll know you

Kiss me ‘til you’re drunk

And I’ll show you

All the moves like Jagger

I’ve got the moves like Jagger

I’ve got the moves like Jagger

I don’t need to try to control you

Look into my eyes and I’ll own you

With them moves like Jagger

I’ve got the moves like Jagger

I’ve got the moves like Jagger