Lirik Lagu One - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

One - U2

Is it getting better?

Or do you feel the same?

Will it make it easier on you now?

You got someone to blame

You say, one love, one life

When it's one need in the night

One love, we get to share it

Leaves you baby if you don't care for it

Did I disappoint you?

Or leave a bad taste in your mouth?

You act like you never had love

And you want me to go without

Well it's too late tonight

To drag the past out into the light

We're one but we're not the same

We get to carry each other, carry each other

One!

Have you come here for forgiveness?

Have you come to raise the dead?

Have you come here to play Jesus?

To the lepers in your head

Did I ask too much? More than a lot

You gave me nothin' now it's all I got

We're one but we're not the same

Well we hurt each other then we do it again

You say love is a temple, love a higher law

Love is a temple, love the higher law

You ask me to enter but then you make me crawl

And I can't be holdin' on to what you got

When all you got is hurt

One love, one blood

One life, you got to do what you should

One life, with each other

Sisters, brothers

One life but we're not the same

We get to carry each other, carry each other

One

One