Lirik Lagu Shaking In The Water - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shaking In The Water - The XCERTS
Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water
Held out your hand but I couldn't reach
So I was left shake, shaking in the water
Screaming "Emily please"
Well I've got your heart
It's in a box
I keep it underneath my bed
And the-e dark eats at me
Grinding his teeth
Against the memories in my head
Change! Change! Yourself
You've only got yourself to blame
Shame! Shame!
On you for letting your past lead you astray
I thought I saw you crawl away
Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water
Held out your hand but I couldn't reach
So I was left shake, shaking in the water
Screaming "Emily please"
Now my words, how they burn
Because I doused them all in alcohol and hurt
And those scars that you displayed
Were nothing more than
Careless whispers and mistakes
Change! Change! Yourself
Nobody else is left to blame
Shame! Shame!
On you for letting your past lead you astray
I heard your voice say
"Whatever happened to you?"
And as we crawl away again
Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water
Held out your hand but I couldn't reach
So I was left shake, shaking in the water
Screaming "Emily please"
Shake, shake, shaking in the water
Shake, shake shaking
I heard your voice say
"Whatever happened to you?"
And as we crawl away
Again
Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water
Held out your hand but I couldn't reach
So I was left shake, shaking in the water
Screaming Emily please
Artikel Pilihan