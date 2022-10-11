Lirik Lagu Shaking In The Water - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shaking In The Water - The XCERTS

Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water

Held out your hand but I couldn't reach

So I was left shake, shaking in the water

Screaming "Emily please"

Well I've got your heart

It's in a box

I keep it underneath my bed

And the-e dark eats at me

Grinding his teeth

Against the memories in my head

Change! Change! Yourself

You've only got yourself to blame

Shame! Shame!

On you for letting your past lead you astray

I thought I saw you crawl away

Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water

Held out your hand but I couldn't reach

So I was left shake, shaking in the water

Screaming "Emily please"

Now my words, how they burn

Because I doused them all in alcohol and hurt

And those scars that you displayed

Were nothing more than

Careless whispers and mistakes

Change! Change! Yourself

Nobody else is left to blame

Shame! Shame!

On you for letting your past lead you astray

I heard your voice say

"Whatever happened to you?"

And as we crawl away again

Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water

Held out your hand but I couldn't reach

So I was left shake, shaking in the water

Screaming "Emily please"

Shake, shake, shaking in the water

Shake, shake shaking

I heard your voice say

"Whatever happened to you?"

And as we crawl away

Again

Well I was shake, shake, shaking in the water

Held out your hand but I couldn't reach

So I was left shake, shaking in the water

Screaming Emily please