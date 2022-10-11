Lirik Congratulations - Post Malone ft Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Congratulations - Post Malone ft Quavo
Mm-mmm
Yeah, yeah
Mm-mmm
Yeah
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it
Yeah, we made it
They was never friendly, yeah
Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah
And I know I sound dramatic, yeah
But I know I had to have it, yeah
For the money, I'm a savage, yeah
I be itching like a addict, yeah
I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah
But they didn't know me last year, yeah
Everyone wanna act like they important
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But all that mean nothing when I saw my dog
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everyone counting on me, drop the ball
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everything costing like I'm at the bottom, yeah, yeah
If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky
How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?
Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
I was patient, yeah, oh
I was patient, aye, oh
Now I can scream that we made it
Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations
Young nigga, young nigga, graduation
I pick up the rock and I ball, baby
I'm looking for someone to call, baby
But right now, I got a situation
Nothing but old Ben-Ben Franklins
Big rings, champagne
My life is like a ball game
But instead, I'm in the trap though
Pot so big, call it Super Bowl
Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls
Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post
Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye
You know what I'm on, aye
Huncho Houdini is gone, aye
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Credits
