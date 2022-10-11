Lirik Congratulations - Post Malone ft Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Congratulations - Post Malone ft Quavo

Mm-mmm

Yeah, yeah

Mm-mmm

Yeah

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it

Yeah, we made it

They was never friendly, yeah

Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah

And I know I sound dramatic, yeah

But I know I had to have it, yeah

For the money, I'm a savage, yeah

I be itching like a addict, yeah

I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah

But they didn't know me last year, yeah

Everyone wanna act like they important

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

But all that mean nothing when I saw my dog

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everyone counting on me, drop the ball

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everything costing like I'm at the bottom, yeah, yeah

If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky

How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?

Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side

Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it

I was patient, yeah, oh

I was patient, aye, oh

Now I can scream that we made it

Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations

Young nigga, young nigga, graduation

I pick up the rock and I ball, baby

I'm looking for someone to call, baby

But right now, I got a situation

Nothing but old Ben-Ben Franklins

Big rings, champagne

My life is like a ball game

But instead, I'm in the trap though

Pot so big, call it Super Bowl

Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls

Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post

Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye

You know what I'm on, aye

Huncho Houdini is gone, aye

My momma called, seen you on TV, son

Said shit done changed ever since we was on

I dreamed it all ever since I was young

They said I wouldn't be nothing

Now they always say congratulations

Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation

They ain't never had the dedication

People hatin', say we changed and look we made it

Yeah, we made it

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

Credits