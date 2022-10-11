Lirik Gone, Gone, Gone - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Gone, Gone, Gone - Phillip Phillips

When life leaves you high and dry

I'll be at your door tonight

If you need help, if you need help

I'll shut down the city lights

I'll lie, cheat, I'll beg and bribe

To make you well, to make you well

When enemies are at your door

I'll carry you way from war

If you need help, if you need help

Your hope dangling by a string

I'll share in your suffering

To make you well, to make you well

Give me reasons to believe

That you would do the same for me

And I would do it for you, for you

Baby, I'm not moving on

I'll love you long after you're gone

For you, for you

You will never sleep alone

I'll love you long after you're gone

And long after you're gone, gone, gone

When you fall like a statue

I'm gon' be there to catch you

Put you on your feet, you on your feet

And if your well is empty

Not a thing will prevent me

Tell me what you need

What do you need?

I surrender honestly

You've always done the same for me

So, I would do it for you, for you

Baby, I'm not movin' on

I'll love you long after you're gone

For you, for you

You will never sleep alone

I'll love you long after you're gone

And long after you're gone, gone, gone

You're my backbone

You're my cornerstone

You're my crutch when my legs stop moving

You're my headstart

You're my rugged heart

You're the pulse that I've always needed

Like a drum, baby, don't stop beating

Like a drum, baby, don't stop beating

Like a drum, baby, don't stop beating

Like a drum, my heart never stops beating