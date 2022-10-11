Lirik Lagu Blinding Lights - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 02:50 WIB
Video klip lagu Blinding Lights yang dibawakan oleh The Weeknd.
Video klip lagu Blinding Lights yang dibawakan oleh The Weeknd.

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Yeah
I've been tryna call
I've been on my own for long enough
Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe
I'm going through withdrawals
You don't even have to do too much
You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

I look around and
Sin City's cold and empty (oh)
No one's around to judge me (oh)
I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night
Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust
(Hey, hey, hey)

I'm running out of time
'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky
So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

The city's cold and empty (oh)
No one's around to judge me (oh)
I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night
Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

I'm just walking by to let you know (by to let you know)
I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone)
Will never let you go this time (ooh)

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch
(Hey, hey, hey)

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights
No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

