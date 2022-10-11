Lirik Lagu Blinding Lights - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Yeah

I've been tryna call

I've been on my own for long enough

Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe

I'm going through withdrawals

You don't even have to do too much

You can turn me on with just a touch, baby

I look around and

Sin City's cold and empty (oh)

No one's around to judge me (oh)

I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night

Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

(Hey, hey, hey)

I'm running out of time

'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky

So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh

The city's cold and empty (oh)

No one's around to judge me (oh)

I can't see clearly when you're gone

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night

Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust

I'm just walking by to let you know (by to let you know)

I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone)

Will never let you go this time (ooh)

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

(Hey, hey, hey)

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch