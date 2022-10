Lights - Ellie Goulding

I had a way then, losing it all on my own

I had a heart then, but the queen has been overthrown

And I'm not sleeping now, the dark is too hard to beat

And I'm not keeping up the strength I need to push me

You show the lights that stop me turn to stone

You shine it when I'm alone

And so I tell myself that I'll be strong

And dreaming when they're gone

'Cause they're calling, calling, calling me home