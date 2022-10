Lirik Lagu RIP, Love - Faouzia dan Fakta di Baliknya

RIP, Love - Faouzia

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

R.I.P. love

Oh no, think I did it again (Think I did it again)

And it kills me to see you like this, like this

Should've known from the moment we met (The moment we met)

I’d rip your heart right outta your chest (Eh)

Swore I learned from the last time

Dressed in black, I guess I lied

Warned you, God knows that I tried

I told you, I told you

Man down, man down

Oh, another one down for me

Said you'd die for love

But I never loved you, sorry

So long, you're gone, it hurts to see

Said you’d die for us

So now R.I.P. love

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

R.I.P. love

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

Lo-re-lo-re-lo-re-lo-re

R.I.P. love

When I lay in my bed at night (My bed at night)

I remember the way that you cried, but I

Can't go back, no, I know it's too late

And it haunts me every day, oh no

Swore I learned from the last time (Oh-oh-oh)

Dressed in black, I guess I lied (Oh)

Warned you, God knows that I tried

I told you (No), I told you (No)

Man down, man down

Oh, another one down for me (For me, for me)

Said you'd die for love

But I (Never loved) never loved you, (Never loved) sorry (I never loved)

So long, you're gone, it hurts to see

Said you'd die for us

So now R.I.P. love