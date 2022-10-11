Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Given Up – Linkin Park

Wake in a sweat again

Another day's been laid to waste

In my disgrace

Stuck in my head again

Feels like I'll never leave this place

There's no escape

I'm my own worst enemy

I've given up

I'm sick of feeling

Is there nothing you can say?

Take this all away

I'm suffocating

Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

I don't know what to take

Thought I was focused, but I'm scared

I'm not prepared

I hyperventilate

Looking for help somehow, somewhere

And no one cares

I'm my own worst enemy

I've given up

I'm sick of feeling

Is there nothing you can say?

Take this all away

I'm suffocating

Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

God

Put me out of my misery

Put me out of my misery

Put me out of my

Put me out of my f**king misery

I've given up

I'm sick of feeling

Is there nothing you can say?

Take this all away

I'm suffocating

Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : Minutes to Midnight

Tahun Rilis : 2008

Produser : Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin