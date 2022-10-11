Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake in a sweat again
Another day's been laid to waste
In my disgrace
Stuck in my head again
Feels like I'll never leave this place
There's no escape
I'm my own worst enemy
I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me
I don't know what to take
Thought I was focused, but I'm scared
I'm not prepared
I hyperventilate
Looking for help somehow, somewhere
And no one cares
I'm my own worst enemy
I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me
God
Put me out of my misery
Put me out of my misery
Put me out of my
Put me out of my f**king misery
I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me
Credit
Artis : Linkin Park
Album : Minutes to Midnight
Tahun Rilis : 2008
Produser : Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin
Artikel Pilihan