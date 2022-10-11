Lirik Lagu Given Up - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB
Video klip lagu Given Up yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Video klip lagu Given Up yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Given UpLinkin Park

Wake in a sweat again
Another day's been laid to waste
In my disgrace
Stuck in my head again
Feels like I'll never leave this place
There's no escape
I'm my own worst enemy

I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

I don't know what to take
Thought I was focused, but I'm scared
I'm not prepared
I hyperventilate
Looking for help somehow, somewhere
And no one cares
I'm my own worst enemy

I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

God

Put me out of my misery
Put me out of my misery
Put me out of my
Put me out of my f**king misery

I've given up
I'm sick of feeling
Is there nothing you can say?
Take this all away
I'm suffocating
Tell me what the f**k is wrong with me

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park
Album : Minutes to Midnight
Tahun Rilis : 2008
Produser : Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin

