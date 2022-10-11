Lirik Lagu Stay - Zedd feat Alessia Cara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stay - Zedd feat Alessia Cara

Waiting for the time to pass you by

Hope the winds of change will change your mind

I could give a thousand reasons why

And I know you, and you've got to

Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a thousand reasons why

But you're going, and you know that

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay

Won't admit what I already know

I've never been the best at letting go

I don't wanna spend the night alone

Guess I need you, and I need to

Make it on my own, but I don't wanna grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a million reasons why

But I'm going, and you know that

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay