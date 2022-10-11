Lirik Lagu Stockholm Syndrome - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stockholm Syndrome - One Direction

Who's that shadow holding me hostage?

I've been here for days

Who's this whisper telling me

That I'm never gonna get away?

I know they'll be coming to find me soon

But I fear I'm getting used to

Being held by you

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, look what you've done now

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, you've got me tied down

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

Who's this man that's holding your hand

And talking 'bout your eyes? (oh oh-oh)

Used to sing about bein' free

But now he's changed his mind (oh oh-oh)

I know they'll be comin' to find me soon

But my Stockholm syndrome is in your room

Yeah, I fell for you

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, look what you've done now

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, you've got me tied down

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

All my life I've been on my own

I use a light to guide me home

But now together we're alone

And there's no other place I'd ever wanna go (go)

Baby, look what you've done (to me)

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, look what you've done now

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

Baby, look what you've done to me

Baby, you've got me tied down

Baby, I'll never leave

If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh

(Look what you've done to me)

(Baby, look what you)

Baby, look what you've done

(To me)

(Baby, look what you)

Baby, look what you've done to me