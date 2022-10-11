Lirik Lagu Stockholm Syndrome - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stockholm Syndrome - One Direction
Who's that shadow holding me hostage?
I've been here for days
Who's this whisper telling me
That I'm never gonna get away?
I know they'll be coming to find me soon
But I fear I'm getting used to
Being held by you
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, look what you've done now
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, you've got me tied down
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
Who's this man that's holding your hand
And talking 'bout your eyes? (oh oh-oh)
Used to sing about bein' free
But now he's changed his mind (oh oh-oh)
I know they'll be comin' to find me soon
But my Stockholm syndrome is in your room
Yeah, I fell for you
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, look what you've done now
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, you've got me tied down
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
All my life I've been on my own
I use a light to guide me home
But now together we're alone
And there's no other place I'd ever wanna go (go)
Baby, look what you've done (to me)
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, look what you've done now
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
Baby, look what you've done to me
Baby, you've got me tied down
Baby, I'll never leave
If you keep holding me this way, oh oh-oh
(Look what you've done to me)
(Baby, look what you)
Baby, look what you've done
(To me)
(Baby, look what you)
Baby, look what you've done to me
