Lirik Lagu Give Me Love - Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Give Me Love - Ed Sheeran

Give me love like her

'Cause lately I've been waking up alone

Paint splattered teardrops on my shirt

Told you I'd let them go

And that I'll fight my corner

Maybe tonight I'll call ya

After my blood turns into alcohol

No, I just wanna hold ya

Give a little time to me or burn this out

We'll play hide and seek to turn this around

All I want is the taste that your lips allow

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

Give me love like never before

'Cause lately I've been craving more

And it's been a while but I still feel the same

Maybe I should let you go

You know I'll fight my corner

And that tonight I'll call ya

After my blood is drowning in alcohol

No I just wanna hold ya

Give a little time to me or burn this out

We'll play hide and seek to turn this around

All I want is the taste that your lips allow

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

Give a little time to me, or burn this out

We'll play hide and seek to turn this around

All I want is the taste that your lips allow

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My my, my, my, oh give me love

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover (love me, love me, love me)

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover (give me love)

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover (give me love)

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover (give me love, love me)

M-my my, m-my my, m-my my, give me love, lover (give me love)

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love

My, my, my, my, oh give me love