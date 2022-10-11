Lirik Lagu Leave Out All The Rest - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Leave Out All The Rest - Linkin Park

I dreamed I was missing

You were so scared

But no one would listen

Cause no one else cared

After my dreaming

I woke with this fear

What am I leaving

When I'm done here?

So, if you're asking me, I want you to know

When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed

And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest

Leave out all the rest

Don't be afraid

I've taken my beating

I've shared what I've made

I'm strong on the surface

Not all the way through

I've never been perfect

But neither have you

So, if you're asking me, I want you to know

When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed

And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest

Leave out all the rest

Forgetting

All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well

Pretending

Someone else can come and save me from myself

I can't be who you are

When my time comes

Forget the wrong that I've done

Help me leave behind some reasons to be missed

And don't resent me

And when you're feeling empty

Keep me in your memory

Leave out all the rest

Leave out all the rest

Forgetting

All the hurt inside you've learned to hide so well

Pretending

Someone else can come and save me from myself

I can't be who you are

I can't be who you are

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : Minutes to Midnight

Tahun Rilis : 2007

Produser : Mike Shinoda & Rick Rubin